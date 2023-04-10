The Chihuahuan actress attended Andrés García’s funeral.

Aracely Arámbula makes a surprising revelation about Luis Miguel. The Mexican actress attended renowned actor Andrés García’s funeral as they were close friends and she was deeply affected by his death. In addition to making an appearance at the funeral, she also spoke to the press.

However, no one expected “La Doña” to talk about her children’s father, singer Luis Miguel. Although she did not exactly talk about the delicate subject of the lawsuit, she did point out that the singer loved Andrés García very much.

Aracely Arámbula attends Andrés García’s funeral

During Andrés García’s funeral, Aracely Arámbula gave everyone a lot to talk about after she made some statements about Luis Miguel. First she talked about how affected she was by the loss of the El Privilegio de Amar and Pedro Navajas actor.

“Don Andrés is a very dear person to everyone, everyone is very sad because he had to pass away in Acapulco and not all people can come,” Aracely Arámbula began telling the press. Later she declared that she loved her children very much.