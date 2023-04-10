Aracely Arámbula makes a surprising revelation about Luis Miguel at Andrés García’s funeral (VIDEO)
The Chihuahuan actress attended Andrés García's funeral. Aracely Arámbula made a surprising revelation about Luis Miguel.
- The Chihuahuan actress attended Andrés García’s funeral.
- Aracely Arámbula made a surprising revelation about Luis Miguel.
- She was deeply affected by her friend’s death.
Aracely Arámbula makes a surprising revelation about Luis Miguel. The Mexican actress attended renowned actor Andrés García’s funeral as they were close friends and she was deeply affected by his death. In addition to making an appearance at the funeral, she also spoke to the press.
However, no one expected “La Doña” to talk about her children’s father, singer Luis Miguel. Although she did not exactly talk about the delicate subject of the lawsuit, she did point out that the singer loved Andrés García very much.
Aracely Arámbula attends Andrés García’s funeral
During Andrés García’s funeral, Aracely Arámbula gave everyone a lot to talk about after she made some statements about Luis Miguel. First she talked about how affected she was by the loss of the El Privilegio de Amar and Pedro Navajas actor.
“Don Andrés is a very dear person to everyone, everyone is very sad because he had to pass away in Acapulco and not all people can come,” Aracely Arámbula began telling the press. Later she declared that she loved her children very much.
Aracely Arámbula talks about Luis Miguel’s relationship with Andrés García
“He met Miguel when he was two months old, you know he was a person who was very close to my children’s father,” Arámbula began saying about the close relationship between Luis Miguel and Andrés García.
However, the press asked her why Luis Miguel was not present at Andrés García’s funeral and Arámbula replied: “He could not be here but I assure you that it will hurt a lot, because he loves him very much.” El Gordo y la Flaca shared the video of the interview on Instagram.
She chose not to talk about the lawsuit
Regarding the alleged lawsuit filed by the La Madrastra actress against her children’s father the press did not miss the opportunity to ask her what was going on with it. However, Aracely Arambula demured: “Well no, this is not the time, really,” she said.
Despite their legal battle, she emphasized that Luis Miguel must be very hurt by what happened with Andrés García: “I know that it hurts his heart that he cannot be here at this time.”