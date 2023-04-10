The nominees for eviction from ‘La Casa de los Famosos’ are announced
Dania Méndez's eviction from 'La Casa de los Famosos 3' was controversial. Now four more nominees are facing eviction this week.
- Dania Méndez’s eviction from La Casa de los Famosos 3 was controversial.
- Now four more nominees are facing eviction.
- La Casa de los Famosos 3 is in its final weeks.
The most recent houseguest evicted from La Casa de los Famosos 3 was Dania Méndez and none of her former contestants on the Telemundo reality show showed sadness over her departure. This made the Mexican beauty sad when she saw that she didn’t have as many “friends” as she thought.
Three weeks before the Telemundo reality show ends, things begin to take shape for the grand finale of a third season that has left much to be desired and has not equaled the success or controversy of the two previous seasons that had prominent characters and clear favorites… This season, with the exception of Pepe Gámez and Madison Anderson, the public doesn’t really have any clear favorites.
Did anybody miss Dania Méndez?
Far from getting upset with her roommates, like Paty Navidad, La Materialista, José Rodríguez and Raúl for not being sad because she was evicted, Dania Méndez instead lashed out at Madison Anderson for allegedly having a haughty and arrogant attitude towards her. On the live broadcast, the former beauty queen did not celebrate out of respect for the evicted one.
As if that were not enough, she had to meet her former partner Nicki Chávez, who had no mercy and left her speechless by saying that Madison had nothing but kind words for her and considered it unfair that Dania Méndez herself behaved rudely with the former beauty queen.
Rules changed for this week’s nominations
In the last two weeks, the residents on La Casa de los Famosos 3 have been doing face-to-face nominations as production tries to liven things up for viewers. Controversy has been conspicuously absent this season after Paty Navidad’s famous and much criticized saying ‘nothing is personal’.
However, now the dynamics will change again after Thursday’s nominations thanks to the fact that they implemented a roulette wheel in which 3, 2 and even 1 point per resident can be given to their rivals. However, it is luck that will determine which celebrities are up for eviction.
Who is nominated for eviction from La Casa de los Famosos 3 this week?
This week’s production changed the nominations on La Casa de los Famosos 3 by giving the leader, in this case José Rodríguez, the benefit of saving a nominee. He was the only one who had to nominate using the roulette wheel.
Thus, with the final votes of all the contestants, the nominees to leave La Casa de los Famosos 3 after this week’s penultimate nomination were Raúl, Diego, Madison and José. Who do you want to leave?