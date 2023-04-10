The nominees for eviction from ‘La Casa de los Famosos’ are announced

Dania Méndez’s eviction from La Casa de los Famosos 3 was controversial.

Now four more nominees are facing eviction.

La Casa de los Famosos 3 is in its final weeks.

The most recent houseguest evicted from La Casa de los Famosos 3 was Dania Méndez and none of her former contestants on the Telemundo reality show showed sadness over her departure. This made the Mexican beauty sad when she saw that she didn’t have as many “friends” as she thought.

Three weeks before the Telemundo reality show ends, things begin to take shape for the grand finale of a third season that has left much to be desired and has not equaled the success or controversy of the two previous seasons that had prominent characters and clear favorites… This season, with the exception of Pepe Gámez and Madison Anderson, the public doesn’t really have any clear favorites.

Did anybody miss Dania Méndez?

Far from getting upset with her roommates, like Paty Navidad, La Materialista, José Rodríguez and Raúl for not being sad because she was evicted, Dania Méndez instead lashed out at Madison Anderson for allegedly having a haughty and arrogant attitude towards her. On the live broadcast, the former beauty queen did not celebrate out of respect for the evicted one.

As if that were not enough, she had to meet her former partner Nicki Chávez, who had no mercy and left her speechless by saying that Madison had nothing but kind words for her and considered it unfair that Dania Méndez herself behaved rudely with the former beauty queen.