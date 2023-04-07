Andrés García’s widow says his son will not attend the actor’s funeral

Margarita Portillo broke her silence about Andrés García’s son.

What will happen to the García family after the death of their patriarch? The world of entertainment has been plunged into mourning after the death of the man who was once considered one of the most important actors in Mexico and the Dominican Republic. After his death, the controversy within his family has not stopped. Now, Andrés García’s widow says that his son will will not attend his father’s funeral. On Sale el Sol the renowned actor’s widow broke her silence and expressed her dissatisfaction with the attitudes of her late husband’s children. Andrés García’s widow says his son won’t attend his funeral While giving a short press conference, and when she heard what a reporter said about the recent statements by the actor’s eldest son, Andrés García Jr, Margarita without hesitation expressed her disapproval. “Andrés Jr. wanted to come, Margarita, but he says that he won’t come because he has a trip to Italy,” said a reporter waiting for a statement from the late actor’s widow.

“He’s lying, because he told me that he was not coming and said very ugly things to me” “He’s lying, because he told me that he was not coming and said very ugly things to me,” Portillo explained. She immediately was interrupted by presenter Gustavo Adolfo Infante who asked her: “He didn’t have money, is that what he told you, Margarita?” To which Andrés García’s fourth wife replied: “I’m not going to say more. As much as he did not offend me, he offends himself with the things he said to me, but he had no intention of coming to see his dad and when I say ugly things, they are ugly things.”

“I told them to come see their father while he was alive” Regarding the rest of the actor’s children, Leonardo and Andrea García, she declared: “I spoke to them so that they would come see their father while he was alive, because I even spoke to Leonardo and his response had been positive, then he stopped answering the phone.” Margarita stated that a journalist friend contacted her to notify her that the daughter of the film and television actor intended to contact her, however Andrés was not willing to see her in his last moments.

Finally, she also talked about Roberto Palazuelos Finally, Andrés García’s widow sent a strong message to Roberto Palazuelos, the businessman and actor with whom the artist had a close relationship, that had deteriorated in recent years. “He walked away by himself through his own mouth and his lies, the things that he has been publishing, I haven’t seen more than one thing, because the truth is not for that nor is it important. But that shows you the kind of human being he is and the kind of liar he is,” concluded Margarita Portillo.