Karely Ruiz says goodbye to Andrés García. Mexican influencer Karely Ruiz got involved in a new controversy after joining the list of celebrities who have said goodbye to the greatest soap opera heartthrob in Mexico. Andrés García had a fleeting story involving the beautiful model.

The beloved actor passed away on April 4 after battling cirrhosis and other diseases that were triggered by the addiction problems the actor faced. Although many celebrities have said goodbye to Garcia, no one thought that the influencer with the most followers on OnlyFans would do it.

The 24-year-old, who is recognized for being one of the most followed women on OnlyFans, joined the list of celebrities who have said goodbye to Andres Garcia after his death. However, although her intentions were good, the influencer never imagined that her words would not be well received.

Karely Ruiz shared a photo she had taken with the late actor and remembered their meeting: “Grateful to have coincided with you in this life Andrés García. Fly high, you were and will be one of the greatest in Mexico RIP.”