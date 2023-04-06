The ‘Mirrey’ of Mexico breaks his silence after Andrés García’s death.

Palazuelos makes a heartbreaking confession.

He dedicates a farewell message to Andrés García. Roberto Palazuelos devastated by Andrés García’s death. Iconic Mexican actor Andrés García, died yesterday at the age of 81 after a long battle with cirrhosis, according to Telemundo. The actor, who was also one of the most popular soap opera stars, was involved in many controversies despite his illness. Businessman and actor Roberto Palazuelosne was of the people who showed the most love for Andrés García. He says García taught him a lot about the world of acting and was like a father to him. Yesterday, Palazuelos said goodbye to the actor. Roberto Palazuelos is devastated by Andrés García’s death Andrés García died in Acapulco at his beach house. Palazuelos, unfortunately, could not be in Mexico when the news of the death of the most famous soap opera heartthrob broke, as he was in Brazil. However this did not prevent Palazuelos from dedicating some heartfelt messages to him. Roberto shared a story about the last day he spent with the late actor. However, the message is quite heartbreaking and addresses García’s chronic health problems.

El Diamante Negro’s heartbreaking words about Andrés García’s death Palazuelos said: “This was our last day together before bad people poisoned him with hatred against his true loves, filling him with pills.” He also shared some videos on his Instagram stories. Palazuelos and Andrés García were quite close. The Palazuelos Mi Rey star also shared a post expressing the appreciation he always had for him, as well as thanking him for everything he gave him and taught him during his career.

Why he couldn’t say goodbye to García Along with a photograph of the late actor sitting with a big smile, a beautiful model and Palazuelos posing for an incredible photo, the Mirrey of Mexico wrote about how he wasn’t able to say goodbye to his friend because he was out of the country. “I receive the sad news that I lost Andrew thousands of km from Mexico, one of the most important people in my life, the reason I became an actor, someone I loved as a father,” Palazuelos began.

Roberto Palazuelos devastated by Andrés García’s death “I am devastated for not having been able to say goodbye to him and tell him how much I loved him, unfortunately ambitious people who only want his property took him away from me and his children. I will always remember him and I believe that this pain will never go away,” he continued. “He was my great friend and as a father to me, it was a lifetime full of stories and laughter, I ask God to have him in his glory and help me with this pain that breaks my heart, only he knows what important that Andrés was for me, goodbye legend dear father, I will always miss you and I will carry you in my prayers.” Roberto Palazuelos concluded.