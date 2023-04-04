Search

Guatemalan influencer Chimo Rico shot to death in Memphis

Guatemalan influencer Chimo Rico shot to death in Memphis

By 
  • “He was selling his shirts and caps.”
  • Guatemalan influencer Chimo Rico was shot to death in Memphis, Tennessee.
  • His last words.

The influencer community is in mourning over the shooting of Chimo Rico, a TikToker with thousands of followers on social media where he described his life as an immigrant in the United States.

Donis Cifuentes, the Guatemalan influencer better known as Chimo Rico, was mortally wounded in a parking lot in Memphis, Tennessee.

Chimo Rico was shot during a live broadcast

They attacked him while he was broadcasting live
PHOTO Facebook Chimo Rico

Five men surprised Chimo Rico while he was doing a live broadcast and ruthlessly shot him and his girlfriend.

“He was selling his shirts and hats on the street… he was a good person who wanted to get ahead,” Rolando Ajanel, a Tennessee resident, said of the young man who was visiting town.

He had no chance to save himself

He had no chance to save his life
PHOTO Facebook Chimo Rico

The influencer’s girlfriend, Paola Licardie, remembers that they asked her for her bag. Afraid, she ran towards the car and managed to save herself from the assailants.

As much as Chimo Rico tried to defend himself, he had no chance against his attackers They shot him in the arm. Chimo Rico fell onto the highway near the intersection of Winchester Rd. and Lamar Ave. in Memphis.

“They killed me, cousin”

"They already killed me, cousin
PHOTO Facebook Chimo Rico

“They killed me, cousin” were the last words that the witnesses remember the Guatemalan saying before losing consciousness. Firefighters fgave him first aid and took him to the hospital but he unfortunately died of his injuries.

For now, they have not identified the suspects and his attack was not recorded. Cifuentes had more than 218 thousand followers on TikTok where he shared content about his life in the United States.

Entertainment
Celebrities
Regresar al Inicio
