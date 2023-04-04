Guatemalan influencer Chimo Rico shot to death in Memphis

“He was selling his shirts and caps.”

Guatemalan influencer Chimo Rico was shot to death in Memphis, Tennessee.

His last words.

The influencer community is in mourning over the shooting of Chimo Rico, a TikToker with thousands of followers on social media where he described his life as an immigrant in the United States.

Donis Cifuentes, the Guatemalan influencer better known as Chimo Rico, was mortally wounded in a parking lot in Memphis, Tennessee.

Chimo Rico was shot during a live broadcast

Five men surprised Chimo Rico while he was doing a live broadcast and ruthlessly shot him and his girlfriend.

“He was selling his shirts and hats on the street… he was a good person who wanted to get ahead,” Rolando Ajanel, a Tennessee resident, said of the young man who was visiting town.