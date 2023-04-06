Raúl de Molina reveals Andrés García’s secret.

The presenter shared a photo of the actor.

“I interviewed him every two weeks.”

On Tuesday, April 4, beloved actor Andrés García passed away at 81 years of age. He was known for having appeared in films such as Pedro Navaja, Chanoc and soap operas such as La Sonrisa del Diablo, Velo de Novia and Ana del Aire.

García suffered from cirrhosis of the liver. In his last Instagram post he thanked the medical staff who were treating him. “I want to recognize the work, professionalism and dedication that my doctors have had towards me, giving a huge thank you,” he wrote in December.

Raúl de Molina reveals Andrés García’s secret

His widow, Margarita Portillo issued a statement through Mexican movie star’s Facebook account: “With a pain that I did not know could be felt in my soul, I want to inform the public that always followed and loved my husband, family and friends, as well as the media, that my husband, Andrés García, the love of my loves, is resting next to our Lord Jesus.”

Now El Gordo y la Flaca host Raúl de Molina, shared a secret about the late actor on social media, and posted a photograph that he had taken: “I will always remember him for the love and friendship that he gave me since my career in television began. When I arrived at Telemundo, I met #AndresGarcia and I interviewed him every two weeks,” El Gordo wrote