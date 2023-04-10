How much is Eduin Caz worth?

The Grupo Firme singer’s scandals and fight with his wife. How much money is Eduin Caz worth? The singer, who has eight million followers on social media, is one of the stars of Grupo Firme, a band that has reached the top of the Billboard charts. He was born in Mexico on July 30, 1994. Between scandals and successes, Caz’s life has been full of light but also darkness. His professional achievements have been marred by a tumultuous personal life and some controversies with his fans. Who is Eduin Caz? Eduin Caz is a Mexican singer with Grupo Firme, a band that was founded in 2014 when Caz was barely twenty years old. Jairo Corrales and Eduin Caz started the group in Tijuana, Baja California, in Mexico. Three years later, they began seeing some commercial success. Grupo Firme is a regional Mexican band made up of seven members. The main vocalists are Abraham Hernández, Johnny Cazares and Eduin Cazares. Cazares has achieved great fame in Mexico as well as in the United States. In 2023 they will perform in states such as Florida, California and Arizona.

Eduin Caz’s career Eduin Caz’s career formally began in 2014 when he founded Grupo Firme with Jairo Corrales. The group’s first album was released in 2017. By 2020, Grupo Firme already had an important presence in the music scene, giving concerts in Latin American countries and being nominated for various awards, such as the Premios Juventud. On November 18, 2021, Grupo Firme was nominated their first Latin Grammy, in the category of Best Band Music Album for We Have Fun Achieving the Impossible. The group won the award, and since then their fame has only grown.

The scandals and the fight with his wife Eduin Caz’s fame has not come without setbacks. On November 21, 2022, Grupo Firme appeared at halftime of the NFL game held at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City. Many in the audience did not like the performance. However, their success has also allowed them to play places like the Zócalo in Mexico, with a record attendance of 280,000. On a personal level, Eduin Caz’s life has also had some ups and downs. Recently, the singer announced that he was separated from Daisy Anahy, a young businesswoman who he has been with since 2009. The reasons for the split are not yet known, but Caz says that he hopes to reconcile with mother of his two children as they are expecting a third.

How much is Eduin Caz worth? In 2018, Grupo Firme was one of the most played on Spotify in Mexico. At that time El Financiero announced that the group amassed a fortune of $1.3 million. Recently, El Universal revealed that the group charges up to $1.2 million per performance. However, Caz’s net worth could be even higher, taking into account the number of followers he has on social media and the other business ventures.