Michelle Salas is singer Luis Miguel's only daughter. How is their relationship today? Are they estranged from each other?
The relationship between Michelle Salas and Luis Miguel raised questions after the Netflix series about his life came out. The model said she didn’t like they way her relationship with her father was portrayed on the show.
According to Michelle Salas’ mother, the Mexican singer stopped seeing her daughter when she was three, remaining completely estranged from the influencer for more than a decade. Now the public has questions.
Stephanie Salas and Luis Miguel’s relationship
Unlike what the Netflix show portrays, Stephanie Salas and Luis Miguel have known each other since they were children. This information was confirmed by Sylvia Pasquel in an interview with Ventaneando: “They have known each other since they were nine years old, they have been friends ever since.”
According to Milenio, the actress reported that, “It was not a normal courtship,” but they dated for two years. Salas said that Luis Miguel’s personality was what captivated her completely.
Stephanie Salas strikes back
Since she became a mother at a very young age, Stephanie Salas has proven to be a great woman, full of strength to get ahead in all of her professional projects. However, her greatest achievement was raising her daughter Michelle Salas by herself.
It turns out that after Luis Miguel: The Series was released, Stephanie Salas revealed she was working on a similar project that will tell the story of her secret courtship with Luis Miguel when they were young.
Don’t Michele and Luis see each other anymore?
In an interview for Hola, the Mexican singer’s daughter revealed that she remembers the first years of her life with her father, and even with her grandfather Luis Rey, who always showered her with gifts. Also her mother has declared how close they were for at least three years.
“He regularly visited the girl for approximately three years. He personally took her home, where he, her grandfather Luis Rey and his entire family loved her very much. They had a great time, they pampered her and she returned very happy, with many gifts,” Stephanie Salas said at the time.
Do they have a bad relationship?
In 2007, Luis Miguel officially and legally he was Michelle Salas’ father and, according to reports, their relationship improved thanks to Aracely Arámbula, in the year Miguel Gallego Arámbula, his second son, was born.
Currently, sources close to the influencer say that Luis Miguel once again has faded out of his daughter’s life and that the Mexican singer even blocked her and doesn’t answer her calls. However, it is rumored that they recently had dinner with fashion designer Paloma Cuevas.