Michelle Salas is singer Luis Miguel’s only daughter.

How is their relationship?

Are they estranged?

The relationship between Michelle Salas and Luis Miguel raised questions after the Netflix series about his life came out. The model said she didn’t like they way her relationship with her father was portrayed on the show.

According to Michelle Salas’ mother, the Mexican singer stopped seeing her daughter when she was three, remaining completely estranged from the influencer for more than a decade. Now the public has questions.

Stephanie Salas and Luis Miguel’s relationship

Unlike what the Netflix show portrays, Stephanie Salas and Luis Miguel have known each other since they were children. This information was confirmed by Sylvia Pasquel in an interview with Ventaneando: “They have known each other since they were nine years old, they have been friends ever since.”

According to Milenio, the actress reported that, “It was not a normal courtship,” but they dated for two years. Salas said that Luis Miguel’s personality was what captivated her completely.