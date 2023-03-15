Did Andrea Legarreta drop a hint for Erik Rubín? “Be happy with those who matter to you”
The Hoy host sends a message that raises suspicions. Andrea Legarreta ends her relationship with Erik Rubín. Rubín allegedly cheated on Legarreta.
Andrea Legarreta drops a hint for Erik Rubín. After the multiple divorces that have been announced in recent weeks by the hosts of the Mexican program Hoy, people are still talking about Andrea Legarreta and Erik Rubín, as this was the beginning of further bad news for the hosts of the program.
After the former couple made their divorce official and gave their statements to the media, the rumors about why they split have continued to swirl. One of the strongest points to a supposed affair between the singer and Apio Quijano. Did Andrea confirms suspicions?
Andrea Legarreta drops a hint for Erik Rubín on Instagram
Hoy host Andrea Legarreta recently shared a post that raises suspicions that she was hinting at Erik Rubín. This, after the scandalous rumors that he cheated on her with Apio Quijano.
Although these have only been rumors, people still notice every remark. During the 90’s POP TOUR, the singers appeared to be very close and even looked like they were about to kiss on several occasions.
“Be happy with those who matter to you”
Andrea shared an image on her Instagram account with the following phrase: “Life is short… smile at those who cry, ignore those who criticize you and be happy with those who matter to you.”
It has been speculated that this was aimed at Erik Rubín. However, it’s all just rumors at this point. The former couple has made it clear on several occasions that “there is nothing shady” about their breakup and they parted on good terms.
Was Erik Rubín unfaithful?
On Gossip No Like, there has been talk on multiple occasions about the couple’s alleged affairs. Javier Ceriani and Elisa Beristain claim to have proof of everything they reveal.
It’s said that, in addition to the encounters that Erik had with Apio, Andrea Legarreta’s ex was allegedly unfaithful on other occasions: “Nine years of Erik Rubín’s relationship with a dentist.” Later they released a screenshot where Erik liked a post of the dentist in a bathing suit on Instagram. “Disgustingly in 2016 he likes, a dentist, younger than Andrea Legarreta…” said Javier Ceriani.