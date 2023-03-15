The Hoy host sends a message that raises suspicions.

Andrea Legarreta ended her relationship with Erik Rubín.

Rubín allegedly cheated on Legarreta.

Andrea Legarreta drops a hint for Erik Rubín. After the multiple divorces that have been announced in recent weeks by the hosts of the Mexican program Hoy, people are still talking about Andrea Legarreta and Erik Rubín, as this was the beginning of further bad news for the hosts of the program.

After the former couple made their divorce official and gave their statements to the media, the rumors about why they split have continued to swirl. One of the strongest points to a supposed affair between the singer and Apio Quijano. Did Andrea confirms suspicions?

Hoy host Andrea Legarreta recently shared a post that raises suspicions that she was hinting at Erik Rubín. This, after the scandalous rumors that he cheated on her with Apio Quijano.

Although these have only been rumors, people still notice every remark. During the 90’s POP TOUR, the singers appeared to be very close and even looked like they were about to kiss on several occasions.