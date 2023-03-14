The celebrity couple is enjoying an incredible honeymoon.

They posted spicy photos.

Lele Pons poses in lingerie with her new husband.

The wedding of influencer Lele Pons and rapper Guaynaa was a huge success because, in addition to them being one of the most influential couples of the moment, the luxurious wedding was attending by many stars including Lele Pons’ uncle, Chayanne.

Days later the Rebota rapper and comedian Lele Pons went on a lavish honeymoon and it seems that they are enjoying being married to the fullest. Lele sparked controversy after posting a spicy photo with her husband.

Lele Pons and Guaynaa’s lavish wedding

Lele Pons and Guaynaa had a lavish wedding with celebrity guests such as Paris Hilton, Kimberly Loaiza, Chayanne, Anitta, Natti Natasha, Becky G, and various influential personalities from social media.

The rapper and the beautiful influencer said ‘I do’ more than a week ago and seemed madly in love throughout the ceremony. After this, Lele and Guaynaa went on their honeymoon where, according to photos, they’re having a great time.