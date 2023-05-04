The Bandido singer shares a video of Julián Figueroa.

She remembers the late singer on his birthday.

Did he and Ana Barbara have projects planned? Ana Bárbara shares a video of Julián Figueroa: On May 2, singer Julián Figueroa would have turned 28, however Maribel Guardia’s son is in a better place, leaving his friends and relatives heartbroken. On April 9 the singer died of a heart attack, as confirmed by his mother on social media. Maribel Guardia remembered her son yesterday with a heartbreaking message and she was not alone. Mexican singer Ana Bárbara shared a never-before-seen video of him. Ana Bárbara shares a video of Julián Figueroa The Bandido singer shared a video of Julián Figueroa to honor his birthday. Let’s remember that the singer is a friend of Maribel Guardia, and had a great love for Juliancito. Ana Barbara revealed a never-before-seen video of the young singer where they are singing an emotional song together. In addition to revealing this video that had never been seen before, she also dedicated some sincere words of love to her late friend.

Did they plan to release a song together? Ana Bárbara wrote the following on the video: “Today I celebrate your passage through the world my beloved child, today I thank your dear Mother @maribelguardia to your adored father @joansebastian for having invited you into life.” According to Ana, the song in the video never came to be because Julián passed away before they could record it: “After sharing this wonderful memory, you know because I call him my “SPOTTING CHILD” I love you to infinity and beyond! @julian_f.f,” said the singer.

The singer claims to miss Julián a lot “My beautiful life, you owed me this project, but I know we will sing it again, in that bohemia that we had planned to vent our emotions, I miss you with a Chin***!” the singer wrote on Instagram. At the moment, the video has more than 30,000 likes and hundreds of comments honoring the memory of Maribel Guardia’s talented son who left many unfinished projects. Without a doubt, a difficult time for Julián’s friends.

The heartbreaking message that Maribel Guardia shared on her son’s birthday Maribel wrote a sad message about the loss of her son, recalling his memory: “I miss you with a torn soul. Maybe I’m selfish because you’re in a better place, close to God, but my heart still doesn’t understand ethereal planes. I am left with so many unforgettable memories.” “Although there are moments when I can’t breathe and my legs shake, I remember that I was lucky to be your mother for the time that God wanted, I remember that I had the privilege of knowing your soul full of light, your sharp intelligence, your black sense of humor, your talent and your music,” she wrote on her Instagram account.