Alix Aspe leaves ‘La Mesa Caliente’ after her contract was not renewed

Host Alix Aspe leaves the Telemundo network.

They claim that she chose to leave La Mesa Caliente.

Why would she choose to leave the show?

Another Telemundo host is leaving! This time it is Alix Aspe who will no longer host La Mesa Caliente. After Adamari López’s departure from the morning show Hoy Día, amid rumors she was ruthlessly fired, it is said that Aspe chose to leave the network.

Apparently, the host of the Telemundo show had been offered a new contract. However, the network didn’t offer enough for Aspe to continue on La Mesa Caliente.

Alix Aspe leaves La Mesa Caliente

The news that Alix Aspe was leaving the show broke on Monday, May 1. On Instagram @chamonic3 reported that the host rejected the proposed contract Telemundo offered for her to continue as host of La Mesa Caliente.

They point out that Aspe received the offer last week and she was given until Monday, May 1, to give them her answer. Now it seems she rejected the offer.