Massive layoffs at Telemundo one day after their programming party

A couple of days after an important celebration, Telemundo makes a terrible announcement.

Telemundo announces company-wide layoffs.

Who is affected? Rumors have emerged after the Spanish-language American television network celebrated its new releases for 2023. Massive layoffs have been reported at Telemundo just one day after they celebrated their programming party. According to Yahoo news, productions such as Juego de Mentiras’ El Conde: Amor y Honor, and the return of Sin Senos Sí Hay Paraíso were announced by the network for this year. However, it was not all good news. Massive layoffs reported at Telemundo La Opinion reports that just one day after the event took place, the rumor that there would be massive layoffs in the telecommunications company emerged. Some of the names on the list of those who are expected to be let go by Telemundo include: Presenter Karim Mendiburu, Copá Álvarez from the sports area and Freddy Lomeli from En Casa con Telemundo.

Telemundo is expected to lay off a total of 200 employees Although the American television network has not yet confirmed the rumors, La Opinion reports that unofficial sources say that Telemundo has already made some layoffs and will continue until they have 200 fewer employees. The unofficial source also highlighted that the dismissal of these people would lead to significant changes in the company. Karim Mendiburu, who had been at Telemundo for more than 20 years, is proof of this.

‘Big changes’ are coming to the company Copá Álvarez and Freddy Lomeli are also rumored to be on the chopping block. Therefore, the sports department will presumably face significant losses, affecting the show with the highest rating in the segment of En Casa con Telemundo. In addition, it was reported that Ana Jurka, one of those recognized as one of the pillars of the show, will be let go as of February 17. Unlike her colleagues, she will remain on the network, but would now work exclusively in the sports area.

Executives, celebrities and production members, will they pay the price? La Opinion emphasizes that its sources reported that only presenter Carlos Adyan would remain on the show. It is also said that the new executive, Sandra Smester, could add some of her favorite talents from Mexico to the show, however the latter has not been confirmed by any source. It is necessary to highlight that not only the aforementioned employees were supposedly let go, but also some of the executives, as well as a large part of the research department in the news area, as well as producers, directors and technicians.