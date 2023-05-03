A beloved host is welcomed back to ‘Despierta América’ (VIDEO)

Chef Yisus is welcomed back to Despierta América.

Francisca and Raúl González confirm the surprising news.

People are delighted by his return to the show.

A beloved host is welcomed back to Despierta América: Univision’s most popular morning show has been on the air for more than 40 years, earning the love of its faithful audience. For this reason camaraderie among the hosts is essential.

That is why on May 2, they welcomed back a beloved host who people love a lot. He left the show a long time ago and now he’s back to thrill the viewers.

Is it Adamari?

After Telemundo’s sudden dismissal of Adamari, the host has not said much about whether she will turn up on another show. So we are sorry to disappoint you, but we’re not talking about the popular Puerto Rican beauty, although she has recently appeared on the morning show.

We are talking about a man who has had a fairly successful career on the show and who is beloved by viewers, not only for his incredible recipes, but also for his charm.