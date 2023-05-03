A beloved host is welcomed back to ‘Despierta América’ (VIDEO)
Chef Yisus is welcomed back to Despierta América. Francisca and Raúl González confirm the surprising news. People are delighted by his return to the show.
A beloved host is welcomed back to Despierta América: Univision’s most popular morning show has been on the air for more than 40 years, earning the love of its faithful audience. For this reason camaraderie among the hosts is essential.
That is why on May 2, they welcomed back a beloved host who people love a lot. He left the show a long time ago and now he’s back to thrill the viewers.
Is it Adamari?
After Telemundo’s sudden dismissal of Adamari, the host has not said much about whether she will turn up on another show. So we are sorry to disappoint you, but we’re not talking about the popular Puerto Rican beauty, although she has recently appeared on the morning show.
We are talking about a man who has had a fairly successful career on the show and who is beloved by viewers, not only for his incredible recipes, but also for his charm.
Chef Yisus returns to Despierta América!
Francisca and Raúl González had surprising news recently, as they celebrated the return of none other than Chef Yisus, a well-known Venezuelan chef.
The handsome Venezuelan was quite happy to return to Despierta America. Not only that, he explained why he has not been on the show for such a long time.
What was Chef Yisus doing?
“I went on a mission, Diosito and Vix gave me the opportunity to fulfill a dream,” the chef began. “It’s a perfect program and tailored to how I wanted it, it’s a travel program, visiting restaurants and telling stories of our people.”
In addition, he specified that his program also addresses issues of immigrants: “People who come to this country go ahead and set up their business. They tell us stories and show us the most successful dishes on their menu and, well, it’s all wonderful,” he added.
He appreciates the public’s support
As soon as the video was shared on the show’s Instagram, many people celebrated the return of the charismatic chef and presenter. Yisus commented that he was grateful to be back: “Happy and very blessed with this beautiful project, but you don’t know how much I miss you every time I leave. THANK YOU for all your support.”
Other users wrote: “Congratulations! Many blessings and success in your career.” “Thank you for representing us as a good Venezuelan, we love you.” “Congratulations.”