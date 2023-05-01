Karla Martínez breaks down in tears on ‘Despierta América’ (PHOTOS)
Karla Martínez breaks down on Despierta América. Beloved Mexican host Karla Martínez is quite transparent about her life on and off screen, which is why she is so popular with her audience. After many years of being one of the main hosts of the show, she has also gained great fame.
Karla has expressed her feelings many times on Despierta América, the popular Univision morning show, and this was no exception. She couldn’t hold back her tears while talking about a sensitive subject.
Karla Martínez breaks down and opens her heart
The host has often said that Despierta América is like her second family and she is grateful that they have given her the opportunity to grow so much. She has thanked her publicly: “I love Despierta América. Waking up people with joy and good energy is a great blessing.”
“In addition, the schedule has allowed me to be a mother. I am very happy in my job,” she recently shared. Therefore, feeling completely comfortable with her colleagues and with the viewers who tune in to the program every day, Karla has shared her emotions.
The host was shocked by a news story
During the live show, the hosts were addressing the issue of migrant children in a shelter in Reynosa, where where they are trying to get them off the streets. Sadly, the shelter is full and is trying to expand.
Paola Gutiérrez gave the live report and spoke with the hosts. Karla Martinez became emotional as they discussed the situation.
Karla Martinez was deeply affected by the plight of migrant children
After listening to the children describe how difficult it is to live in these circumstances, Karla said tearfully: “Forgive me, but my heart is broken.”
“It makes me very sad to hear that a child becomes an adult, it makes me very sad to hear that he arrives tired. No child deserves that, it makes me very sad,” she continued.
Karla is one of the most beloved faces of Despierta América
The Mexican presenter is one of the most beloved and respected personalities on Hispanic television. After joining the show in 2005, the presenter has won the hearts of thousands of viewers who only tuned in to see her.
She is one of the most recognized faces of the program and together with Alan Tacher, Francisca, Raúl González, they form a great team. Karla has gained more than a million followers on Instagram, where they share their best looks for the show.