Karla Martínez breaks down in tears on ‘Despierta América’ (PHOTOS)

Karla Martínez breaks down on Despierta América. Beloved Mexican host Karla Martínez is quite transparent about her life on and off screen, which is why she is so popular with her audience. After many years of being one of the main hosts of the show, she has also gained great fame.

Karla has expressed her feelings many times on Despierta América, the popular Univision morning show, and this was no exception. She couldn’t hold back her tears while talking about a sensitive subject.

The host has often said that Despierta América is like her second family and she is grateful that they have given her the opportunity to grow so much. She has thanked her publicly: “I love Despierta América. Waking up people with joy and good energy is a great blessing.”

“In addition, the schedule has allowed me to be a mother. I am very happy in my job,” she recently shared. Therefore, feeling completely comfortable with her colleagues and with the viewers who tune in to the program every day, Karla has shared her emotions.