Pablo Lyle has a hearing coming up.

Could this mean he may serve a shorter prison sentence?

How is the Mexican actor handling jail so far?

Pablo Lyle hearing: Mexican actor Pablo Lyle is serving his 5-year prison sentence for involuntary manslaughter in Florida. However, more details are coming to light and, according to various media, Lyle has a hearing coming up soon.

What happened to the famous actor completely changed his life. The actor was sentenced at the beginning of February and will also serve eight years on probation when he gets out of jail.

Pablo Lyle hearing: New details about the actor’s case are revealed

El Heraldo de México revealed that Lyle, whose last project on the big screen was Mirreyes Vs. Godinez, is currently being held at the South Florida Reception Center, however is is only there to be evaluated before being moved to another facility.

According to reports, on May 2, 2023, the actor will have a very important hearing, where some points of his legal situation will be discussed. This could change his life in prison somewhat, according to Ventaneando.