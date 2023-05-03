All the details of Pablo Lyle’s upcoming hearing: Could he get a shorter sentence? (PHOTOS)
Pablo Lyle has a hearing coming up. Could this mean he may serve a shorter prison sentence?How is the Mexican actor handling jail so far?
Pablo Lyle hearing: Mexican actor Pablo Lyle is serving his 5-year prison sentence for involuntary manslaughter in Florida. However, more details are coming to light and, according to various media, Lyle has a hearing coming up soon.
What happened to the famous actor completely changed his life. The actor was sentenced at the beginning of February and will also serve eight years on probation when he gets out of jail.
Pablo Lyle hearing: New details about the actor’s case are revealed
El Heraldo de México revealed that Lyle, whose last project on the big screen was Mirreyes Vs. Godinez, is currently being held at the South Florida Reception Center, however is is only there to be evaluated before being moved to another facility.
According to reports, on May 2, 2023, the actor will have a very important hearing, where some points of his legal situation will be discussed. This could change his life in prison somewhat, according to Ventaneando.
What will happen to the star?
Ventaneando reports that Pablo Lyle’s upcoming hearing has to do with appealing his sentence. Currently, he is scheduled to be released February 6, 2036.
Rosario Murrieta said the following on the show: “We will keep you up to date on what happens in this hearing, but it has to do with the appeal made by a third lawyer, or a fourth, it seems to me, who is going to specialize and work especially on the appeal that his lawyers have made for this sentence and this prison sentence that was handed down last February.”
New data will be taken from the actor
El Heraldo de México reported that extremely important new information about the Mexican actor will be taken, with the aim of allowing the authorities to determine which prison he will be sent to serve out his sentence.
Fingerprints will be taken again, he will get a new uniform, he will visit a doctor and a psychologist as well as getting a new haircut, the outlet reported. Lyle’s life completely changed on May 31, 2009, when he ended the life of 63-year-old Juan Ricardo Hernández.
Pablo has developed a stress-related condition
As the actor has been under enormous stress in prison,TV Notas reports that Pablo Lyle has been going through a lot of “anxiety and panic attacks” and it is affecting his physical health.
He allegedly has nervous alopecia, hypertension, migraines and dermatitis. All of these health problems have to do with the stress he lives with every day.