Adamari López may return to soap operas.

She was fired from Telemundo and Hoy Día.

Chisme No Like discusses the possibility. Recently, Adamari López, one of the star hosts of Telemundo’s Hoy Día was fired from the network. After this, multiple rumors suggest that she could return to Mexican soap operas. Although the information has not yet been 100% confirmed, the rumors are already circulating and program Chisme No Like with Javier Ceriani is exploring the possibility. Adamari López could return to soap operas after being fired from Telemundo Javier Ceriani of Chisme No Like talks about Adamari’s current situation. He speculates that after being fired from Telemundo and Hoy Día, she could return to soap operas. Supposedly, Televisa has future plans with the former Telemundo presenter, however, her contract with Telemundo remains active until June.

Javier Ceriani talks about Adamari’s future on Chisme No Like Javier Ceriani points out that Adamari’s Telemundo contract hasn’t ended yet. “You know that the contract remains until June, that is, that they took her out before the contract ended and they will continue paying her until it ends and from there she’s free.” “This is in five or six months, but apparently Adamari may already have a script to study because she may be returning to soap operas on the Televisa network. With whom? With producer Nicandro Díaz,” Ceriani said.

Adamari supposedly has a script to consider After saying that Adamari López received a script, Javier Ceriani pointed out that she is in talks with the director, stating it’s up to her whether she likes the script. “She received a script, she can read it, not like it, change the script as she likes, I don’t know, but the reality is that Adamari could return to telenovelas on Televisa México that will later be shown on Univisión, so it’s okay for her be Telemundo’s competition.”

Will Juan Rivera replace Adamari on Hoy Día? Ceriani also commented on whether Juan Rivera could replace Adamari on Hoy Día. However, the Chisme No Like host pointed out some the regional Mexican singer had some demands. “He asked for two zero kilometer cars, one for him and one for Brenda. Schools for the children, the most expensive in Miami, a mansion with a pool… everything they saved with Adamari, will go with Juan,” Ceriani pointed out.