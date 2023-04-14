What Juan Rivera allegedly demanded from Telemundo to join Hoy Día.

Is Jenni Rivera’s brother too full of himself?

Adamari López will be replaced shortly. Adamari López’s sudden departure from Hoy Día and Telemundo left many people speculating about the future of the morning show and, above all, who would take the Puerto Rican host’s place… So what does Juan Rivera have to do with the whole situation? According to Mamás Latinas, Juan Rivera is in negotiations with Telemundo to take Adamari López’s place on Hoy Día. Apparently the executives were amazed by the ratings for his vow renewal on La Casa de los Famosos 3. Juan Rivera could join Hoy Día Although there are already five hosts on Hoy Día — Penélope, Andrea, Chiky Bombom, Daniel and Frederik — Adamari López is being replaced and according to Gossip no Like, Juan Rivera is the network’s top choice. Now, Jenni’s brother could be demanding quite a lot because after his departure from La Casa de los Famosos 3 he has made it clear that he’s either loved or hated but he brings ratings to Telemundo.

What Jenni’s brother is allegedly demanding from Telemundo Journalists Javier Ceriani and Elisa Beristain said that Adamari López earned up to $640,000 a year on Telemundo and it closer to a million when you add in sponsorships and brands. But what did Jenni’s brother supposedly demand for appearing on Hoy Día? Javier Ceriani was clear: “When Juan was negotiating the contract, we were saying it on Thursday, Juan was already secretly in another human resources office signing the contract with his lawyer.”

Juan Rivera is making demands According Chisme no Like, Juan Rivera had a list of demands to replace Adamari López on Hoy Día, behaving like a diva even though he has no experience in television hosting. Javier Ceriani said that Jenni’s brother asked for a mansion in Miami with a pool. He is said to have also asked for two brand new cars, one for him and one for his wife Brenda, in addition to exclusive schools for their four children: Johnny, Frido, Marina and Divine. This is on top of a very generous salary.

Was Adamari López humiliated? Nobody imagined that Adamari López’s departure would be so unexpected, much less that they planned to hire Juan Rivera to replace her. Now it’s said that he wants his sister Rosie to join Telemundo too, but Chisme no Like’s sources say nothing is confirmed yet. This situation would contrast quite a bit with the position that Jenni Rivera’s siblings have held for months, saying that they don’t take advantage their sister’s fame. Even Rosie said at some point that she would no longer give interviews to any television network. Well, she was fed up with the attacks… What do you think? Would you like to see Juan and Rosie Rivera replace Adamari López?