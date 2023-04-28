Maribel Guardia reveals never-before-seen video of Julián
More details come to light after Julián Figueroa's death. Maribel Guardia reveals a never-before-seen-video of her son. Fans continue to mourn his death.
- More details come to light after Julián Figueroa’s death.
- Maribel Guardia reveals a never-before-seen-video of her son.
- Fans continue to mourn his death.
Maribel Guardia reveals a never-before-seen video of her son Julián Figueroa. After the singer’s death, little by little, more details of his life have begun to come to light as well as those related to his death.
This time, actress Maribel Guardia shared a moving video of her son on social media. She also dedicated some heartbreaking words to Julián.
Maribel Guardia reveals never-before-seen video of Julián Figueroa
On April 9, Julián Figueroa, the son of Maribel Guardia and Joan Sebastian passed away unexpectedly. The news took everyone by surprise and it was later revealed that he had a heart attack.
Julián Figueroa had recorded a song for the film Centurion: The Dancing Stallion. The film has not been released yet but there is a music video that Maribel Guardia shared on Instagram.
“I’ll love you forever”
His mother shared a compilation of clips from the music video starring the late Julián Figueroa on Instagram. In the video you can see him riding a horse, as well as dancing to the rhythm of the music and singing in English.
In addition to sharing the video, Maribel sent a message to her son. “You are my pride, now your songs will be immortalized in the movie ‘Centurion: The Dancing Stallion’ by @lionsgate I WILL LOVE YOU FOREVER @julian_f.f #centurionthedancingstallion.”
Fans react to the video
After Maribel Guardia shared the video of Julián Figueroa singing the theme song for Centurion: The Dancing Stallion, people immediately left supportive comments.
“God with you.” “Forever Julián.” “My beautiful boy! I always told him, YOU’RE GREAT” “We love you.” “Talented, good, charismatic, he will always shine!” “What a talent!” “Maybe he was too perfect to be from this earthly world.” “What a precious memory. Thank you for sharing something so personal.”