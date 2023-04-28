Maribel Guardia reveals never-before-seen video of Julián

More details come to light after Julián Figueroa’s death.

Maribel Guardia reveals a never-before-seen-video of her son.

Fans continue to mourn his death.

Maribel Guardia reveals a never-before-seen video of her son Julián Figueroa. After the singer’s death, little by little, more details of his life have begun to come to light as well as those related to his death.

This time, actress Maribel Guardia shared a moving video of her son on social media. She also dedicated some heartbreaking words to Julián.

On April 9, Julián Figueroa, the son of Maribel Guardia and Joan Sebastian passed away unexpectedly. The news took everyone by surprise and it was later revealed that he had a heart attack.

Julián Figueroa had recorded a song for the film Centurion: The Dancing Stallion. The film has not been released yet but there is a music video that Maribel Guardia shared on Instagram.