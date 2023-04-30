Alex Fernández says he found unread messages from Julián Figueroa.

He claims to have maintained a close friendship with Maribel Guardia’s son.

El Potrillo’s son was deeply affected by his friend’s death.

Alex Fernández found unread messages from Julián. On April 9, Julián Figueroa, son of Joan Sebastian and actress Maribel Guardia, died suddenly. The singer was found unresponsive inside his house by his wife Imelda Tuñón.

It was revealed that 27-year-old Julián had been having chest pain and decided to lie down for a bit. Tragically, he passed away in his sleep.

Alex Fernández reveals that he and Julián Figueroa were close friends

Now, Alex Fernández has revealed that he found several unread messages that were sent by Julián Figueroa days before his death. El Potrillo’s son confirmed this to Ventaneando.

Alex Fernández gave a performance at the San Marcos Fair in Aguascalientes with his father, where he was approached by various media outlets who asked him about Julián’s tragic death.