Alex Fernández says he found unread messages that Julián Figueroa sent days before he died
Alex Fernández says he found unread messages from Julián Figueroa. He claims to have maintained a close friendship with Maribel Guardia's son.
- Alex Fernández says he found unread messages from Julián Figueroa.
- He claims to have maintained a close friendship with Maribel Guardia’s son.
- El Potrillo’s son was deeply affected by his friend’s death.
Alex Fernández found unread messages from Julián. On April 9, Julián Figueroa, son of Joan Sebastian and actress Maribel Guardia, died suddenly. The singer was found unresponsive inside his house by his wife Imelda Tuñón.
It was revealed that 27-year-old Julián had been having chest pain and decided to lie down for a bit. Tragically, he passed away in his sleep.
Alex Fernández reveals that he and Julián Figueroa were close friends
Now, Alex Fernández has revealed that he found several unread messages that were sent by Julián Figueroa days before his death. El Potrillo’s son confirmed this to Ventaneando.
Alex Fernández gave a performance at the San Marcos Fair in Aguascalientes with his father, where he was approached by various media outlets who asked him about Julián’s tragic death.
Alex Fernández reveals he found unread messages that Julián Figueroa sent days before he died
In the interview, he explained that Julián was a close friend of his and that they were in constant communication so he was deeply affected by his death. “It hurt me a lot, we were super friends… In fact, a few days before we were messaging, the news was super shocking for me,” Alex Fernández told Ventaneando.
He said he found unread messages. “I couldn’t believe it because I had all his messages, that is, a literal unread message from one or two days before and it did hurt a lot,” Alex said. He did not say what the messages said or why he hadn’t responded to them.