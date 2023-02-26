Search

Press "Enter" to search and "ESC" to close.
Inicio » English » Today » An American found love with a Mexican when she least expected it

An American found love with a Mexican when she least expected it

By 
Suscríbete a Nuestro Boletín
Recibe por email las noticias más destacadas
  • Joy and Alberto met when they least expected it.
  • He was partying when he found Joy.
  • She fell for Alberto’s charms.

Joy is an American who found love when she least expected it with an Mexican man named Alberto. The American was not looking for a serious relationship when she met Alberto, however she ended up falling for his charms after he asked her to dance.

The couple met in a bar in Guanajuato, Mexico, unaware that a simple dance and a moment of fun would lead to a life-long union. After Alberto asked Joy to dance, he was taken by surprise when the young American woman gave him her number.

American found love with a Mexican when she least expected it

Joy is an American who found love at the least expected moment with a Mexican
PHOTO WorldNow

Joy is an American woman who is married to Alberto, who is Mexican. She recounts that, on the day they met, she was not looking for anything serious. She even surprised herself when she gave him her number.

Alberto had gone to a bar in Guanajuato with a friend. He lost his friend, but Joy’s beauty caught his eye. The Mexican did not miss the opportunity to approach the American and ask her to dance, not knowing he’d find love.

Alberto tried to impress Joy with his English

Alberto is a Mexican who fell in love with an American after a dance in a bar in Guanajuato
PHOTO MundoNow

Alberto says that when he met Joy and asked her to dance, he tried to impress her by speaking English but he admitted that it wasn’t that good. He said Joy’s Spanish was much better than his English.

After dancing together in the bar in Guanajuato, Alberto thought Joy must have really liked him if she gave him her number. Neither of them imagined that a dance and a phone number would change their lives forever.

What did people think about your relationship?

The couple found acceptance from their families
PHOTO WorldNow

Joy reveals that her friends in Alabama did not believe that Alberto was Mexican. Joy explains that it was because he did not fit their preconceived ideas of a Mexican. However, she says they didn’t judge her or Alberto.

Alberto, on the other hand, shares how he felt with the American’s family. He said that he was intimidated when he found out that Joy’s father was in the military. However when Joy’s family visited her in Guanajuato and they met Alberto, he felt welcomed by them.

The chaotic marriage proposal

Alberto forgot about the plan he had to propose to Joy
PHOTO MundoNow

Alberto remembers when he proposed to Joy. He took her to dinner at his favorite restaurant and he even thought of hiring a mariachi band. However, he did not expect the mariachis to be in hiding due to the rain that evening.

The Mexican revealed that his plan was to propose like they do in the United States, getting down on one knee to give Joy the ring, but he was so nervous he forgot to do it. Despite her nerves, Joy accepted his proposal and says she was delighted to unite their families.

Etiquetas:
Today
National
Related post
Regresar al Inicio
ADVERTISEMENT
Related Stories

An American found love with a Mexican when she least expected it

The White House blames the Trump administration for the spill in East Palestine, Ohio

Baby formula recall: Enfamil recalls plant-based formula over bacteria risk
Balean reportero tiroteo Florida

Reporter and photographer were shot while covering fatal shooting in Florida
Retiran del mercado 300,000 botellas de Starbucks por contaminación con vidrio

300,000 Starbucks bottled vanilla Frappuccino drinks recalled because they may contain glass