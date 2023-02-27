US to announce new sanctions against Russia
US to announce new sanctions against Russia. The sanctions will be directed against key sectors. The announcement will be made at the G7 summit.
- US to announce new sanctions against Russia.
- The sanctions will be directed against key sectors.
- The announcement will be made at the G7 summit.
The United States announced that new sanctions against Russia will be announced and that they will be directed at two key sectors, although they did not give more information about it. It is expected that the sanctions will go into effect in the coming days.
A year ago, Russia invaded Ukraine, creating one of the most sensitive conflicts in the world today. For this reason, the United States is working on options to ensure that Ukraine prevails.
NEW SANCTIONS FOR RUSSIA
The United States will announce on Friday, the first anniversary of the war in Ukraine, new sanctions against Russia, said White House spokeswoman, Karine Jean-Pierre, according to EFE.
These sanctions will target key sectors that generate revenue for Russian President Vladimir Putin, and will also target “more Russian banks,” the defense and technology industry, and other players in third countries that are “trying to evade sanctions”.
When will the sanctions be released?
The announcement will be made in the framework of the telematics summit that the G7 leaders will hold on Friday, in which the group of most industrialized countries hopes to emphasize their support for Kiev and their intention to continue applying sanctions on Moscow. It is expected that Ukrainian president, Volodímir Zelenski, will also participate in this meeting, the EFE news agency reported.
“They will talk about how we can continue to support Ukraine and increase the pressure on Russia and all those who have allowed the aggression,” Jean-Pierre said at her daily press conference.
US to announce sanctions Russia: Is aid going to Ukraine?
The United States will also present a new humanitarian aid package for Ukraine aimed, among other things, at protecting Ukrainians from the invasion and making it easier for Kiev to provide the public with basic services such as electricity and heating, EFE revealed.
The deputy administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), Isobel Coleman, had said before that the new package will contain aid related to the energy sector.
What is expected for the G7?
On Thursday, the G7 Economy and Finance Ministers approved a financial aid package for Ukraine of $39,000 billion dollars for 2023, compared to the $19 billion last year, according to EFE.
Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States, components of the G7 and which accumulate more than half of the world’s wealth, thus show their “unwavering support for Ukraine,” said the Japanese head of that portfolio, Shunichi Suzuki, after their meeting in the Indian city of Bangalore.