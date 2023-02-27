US to announce new sanctions against Russia.

The sanctions will be directed against key sectors.

The announcement will be made at the G7 summit.

The United States announced that new sanctions against Russia will be announced and that they will be directed at two key sectors, although they did not give more information about it. It is expected that the sanctions will go into effect in the coming days.

A year ago, Russia invaded Ukraine, creating one of the most sensitive conflicts in the world today. For this reason, the United States is working on options to ensure that Ukraine prevails.

NEW SANCTIONS FOR RUSSIA

The United States will announce on Friday, the first anniversary of the war in Ukraine, new sanctions against Russia, said White House spokeswoman, Karine Jean-Pierre, according to EFE.

These sanctions will target key sectors that generate revenue for Russian President Vladimir Putin, and will also target “more Russian banks,” the defense and technology industry, and other players in third countries that are “trying to evade sanctions”.