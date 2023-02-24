Reporter Dylan Lyons is murdered while covering a fatal shooting
Yesterday 3 people were killed in a mass shooting in Florida. One of the victims is Spectrum News 13 reporter Dylan Lyons. Keith Melvin Moses is in custody.
Orlando is mourning the murder of reporter Dylan Lyons who was shot Wednesday afternoon while on duty at the scene of a shooting in Pine Hills, Florida.
Lyons later died at the hospital from his injuries. “This shouldn’t happen. I have no words, I only ask for prayers, light and love for his memory and family,” said Paula Rodríguez, reporter and producer for Telemundo in Florida.
Jesse Walden, a News 13 photographer, was also shot. He remains in critical condition in the hospital, but is responsive, according to local media. Orange County deputies said the 19-year-old suspect, Keith Melvin Moses, also shot a mother and her 9-year-old daughter, as well as a 20-year-old woman.
The little girl and the 20-year-old died. The girl’s mother is in critical condition. According to Spectrum News 13, Lyons graduated from the University of Central Florida. He joined the aforementioned news station in July 2022.
Brave reporter Dylan Lyons was only 24 years old
The brave reporter was only 24 years old, according to a GoFundMe campaign created by his family to cover funeral costs and other expenses ones that may be generated as a result of his tragic death.
“Following the shooting death of one of our colleagues and the wounding of another, Spectrum News 13 has now identified the reporter who lost his life as Dylan Lyons,” the Orlando news station wrote Thursday morning.
Lyons’ fiancée and relatives ask for support to cover his funeral expenses
In a heartbreaking tweet, Casey Lynn, a woman who identified herself as Lyons’ fiancée, wrote: “The love of my life was murdered. I will never be the same person again.” She also shared a link to the GoFundMe.
In the GoFundMe campaign created by Lyons’ loved ones, the organizer, who identifies herself as his older sister, Rachel Lyons, says the journalist was an “acting father to his niece and nephew who he loved so much. He loved his fiancée and was a devoted son to his mother and his father.”