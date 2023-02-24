Yesterday 3 people were killed in a mass shooting in Florida.

One of the victims is Spectrum News 13 reporter Dylan Lyons.

Keith Melvin Moses is in custody.

Orlando is mourning the murder of reporter Dylan Lyons who was shot Wednesday afternoon while on duty at the scene of a shooting in Pine Hills, Florida.

Lyons later died at the hospital from his injuries. “This shouldn’t happen. I have no words, I only ask for prayers, light and love for his memory and family,” said Paula Rodríguez, reporter and producer for Telemundo in Florida.

Reporter Dylan Lyons is murdered while covering a fatal shooting

Jesse Walden, a News 13 photographer, was also shot. He remains in critical condition in the hospital, but is responsive, according to local media. Orange County deputies said the 19-year-old suspect, Keith Melvin Moses, also shot a mother and her 9-year-old daughter, as well as a 20-year-old woman.

The little girl and the 20-year-old died. The girl’s mother is in critical condition. According to Spectrum News 13, Lyons graduated from the University of Central Florida. He joined the aforementioned news station in July 2022.