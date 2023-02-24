Florida shooting leaves 3 dead including 9-year-old girl

Pine Hills shooting leaves three dead in Florida.

One of the victims was a 9-year-old girl.

Police have a suspect in custody. Pine Hills shooting. After a mass shooting in Orlando, Florida, authorities report that three people have died, including a 9-year-old girl and and a local news reporter. According to Agencia EFE, at least three people were killed. The incident took place in the Pine Hills neighborhood of Orlando, Florida. As reporters were reporting on the initial shooting, the gunman returned and killed two more people. Pine Hill shootings leave 3 dead, including a 9-year-old girl One of the deceased was a reporter for Spectrum News 13 in Orlando who was covering a homicide investigation, Orange County Sheriff John Mina reported at a press conference. Mina confirmed that two members of a Spectrum News 13 team that went to the scene of a homicide investigation were shot this afternoon, one was killed and the other wounded.

A 9-year-old girl and her mother were also shot The investigators also went to a nearby house where they found a 9-year-old girl and her mother with gunshot wounds. The little girl died at the hospital. The shootings began on Hialeah Street, where a woman in her 20s was shot to death in the morning. Several people were also taken to the Orlando Regional Medical Center to receive treatment but their conditions are unknown, according to WESH.

Authorities arrested Keith Melvin Moses At the press conference, authorities said one person was detained at the scene of one of the shootings. “We have arrested the person believed to be responsible for the murder this morning, as well as the shooting this afternoon,” Mina said. “This is Keith Melvin Moses, 19 years old. He is being formally charged with the murder this morning and we await additional charges for the shooting of the four people that occurred this afternoon,” added the sheriff.

A reporter covering the incident was also killed He also indicated that the young man “has a long criminal history, which includes weapons charges, aggravated assault and assault with a deadly weapon, robbery and grand theft. It’s not clear why exactly they were targeted, and we’re certainly going to look into that,” the sheriff said, referring to television reporters. Spectrum News 13 reported that, for the moment, they’re not going to publish the names of the members of the film crew who were shot. More information is expected shortly.