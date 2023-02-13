Rapper AKA murdered while leaving a restaurant in South Africa
Rapper Kiernan Forbes Durban, better known as AKA, was murdered as he was leaving a well-known restaurant in South Africa.
Rapper Kiernan Forbes Durban, better known as AKA, was murdered while leaving a well-known restaurant in South Africa. Politicians condemn the crime and say that currently this type of violence “is out of control,” according to the Daily Mail and Telecinco.
The rapper was murdered when he was leaving a well-known restaurant in the company of another man. They were headed to his car when apparently two men shot them at point blank range. Police are investigating.
A WAVE OF VIOLENCE
So far the identities of the suspects are unknown, however, the police are already analyzing some videos from the security cameras and questioning some witnesses. There has been no official announcement about the condition of the other man.
South Africa is experiencing a wave of gun violence and politicians point to this incident as an example of the problems in the country.
WHAT HAPPENED?
In a statement on social media, the police reported how the incident occurred: “They were allegedly approached by two armed suspects who walked towards them from the other side of the street and shot them at point-blank range.” No further details were given.
So far there is no more information regarding the condition of the other man who was with the rapper. AKA’s body was taken for an autopsy while the investigation continues. Filed Under: AKA Murdered
AKA’S CAREER
Kiernan Forbes was famous for hits like Fela in Versace and Lemons (Lemonade). He also released his album Prada earlier this year. He was nominated for several BET awards and was nominated for an MTV Europe Music Award.
AKA’s parents posted a message on social media: “Our son was loved, and he gave love in return.” AKA was born in Cape Town, the legislative capital of South Africa and he had recently turned 35 years old.