Rapper AKA murdered while leaving a restaurant in South Africa

Rapper Kiernan Forbes Durban, better known as AKA, was murdered while leaving a well-known restaurant in South Africa. Politicians condemn the crime and say that currently this type of violence “is out of control,” according to the Daily Mail and Telecinco.

The rapper was murdered when he was leaving a well-known restaurant in the company of another man. They were headed to his car when apparently two men shot them at point blank range. Police are investigating.

A WAVE OF VIOLENCE

So far the identities of the suspects are unknown, however, the police are already analyzing some videos from the security cameras and questioning some witnesses. There has been no official announcement about the condition of the other man.

South Africa is experiencing a wave of gun violence and politicians point to this incident as an example of the problems in the country.