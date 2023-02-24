The White House fires back at Republicans after East Palestine, Ohio spill.

The incident occurred on February 3.

The White House blames Trump for deregulation.

The White House is pointing a finger at the Trump administration for the train derailment that caused a chemical spill in East Palestine, Ohio. They point to Republicans in Congress who loosened rail safety measures implemented by the Obama administration.

The White House fired back after Trump announced he was visiting the site of the derailment on Wednesday. Trump and the Republicans have taken the opportunity to attack the Biden administration after the environmental disaster in Ohio.

The White House spoke on Wednesday about the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio. The ensuing fire caused evacuations and fears of contaminated air and drinking water after a controlled burn of toxic chemicals aboard the railcars, according to The Associated Press.

The White House is blaming the Trump administration. “Congressional Republicans and former Trump Administration officials owe East Palestine an apology for selling them out to rail industry lobbyists when they dismantled Obama-Biden rail safety protections as well as EPA powers to rapidly contain spills,” spokesman Andrew Bates said in a statement to USA Today.