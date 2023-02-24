The White House blames the Trump administration for the spill in East Palestine, Ohio
The White House is pointing a finger at the Trump administration for the train derailment that caused a chemical spill in East Palestine, Ohio. They point to Republicans in Congress who loosened rail safety measures implemented by the Obama administration.
The White House fired back after Trump announced he was visiting the site of the derailment on Wednesday. Trump and the Republicans have taken the opportunity to attack the Biden administration after the environmental disaster in Ohio.
The White House spoke on Wednesday about the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio. The ensuing fire caused evacuations and fears of contaminated air and drinking water after a controlled burn of toxic chemicals aboard the railcars, according to The Associated Press.
The White House is blaming the Trump administration. “Congressional Republicans and former Trump Administration officials owe East Palestine an apology for selling them out to rail industry lobbyists when they dismantled Obama-Biden rail safety protections as well as EPA powers to rapidly contain spills,” spokesman Andrew Bates said in a statement to USA Today.
Trump administration dismantled rail safety protections
The White House noted that the Trump administration withdrew a 2015 proposal that required advanced braking systems on trains carrying highly flammable materials. In addition to having put an end to train safety audits and rejecting a proposal that required at least two people as crew members on freight trains.
According to USA Today, the White House submitted a 2021 letter to the Federal Railroad Administration that was signed by 20 Republican senators. This supported allowing automated road safety inspections instead of human inspections.
Republicans attack the current administration
It was also pointed out that last year House Republicans proposed substantial cuts to the Environmental Protection Agency, which included the elimination of the Surface Water Protection Program.
However, Republicans have not stood idly by and accuse President Biden, of ignoring the incident that occurred in Ohio by visiting Ukraine and Poland instead of East Palestine.