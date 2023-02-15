Nikki Haley announces her US presidential campaign

Nikki Haley announces her presidential campaign.

She’ll face former president Donald Trump in the Republican primary.

She points out the need for “generational change”. Nikki Haley, former governor of South Carolina and ambassador to the United Nations, announced her presidential campaign Tuesday, becoming the first candidate to face former President Donald Trump, according to CNN. Her video announcement marks a reversal for the former Trump administration official who two years ago said she would not challenge her former boss in a bid for the White House. She changed her mind in recent months, citing, among other factors, the country’s economic problems and the need for a “generational change,” alluding to Trump’s age of 76. WILL SHE BE THE ONLY GOP CHALLENGER? Haley, 51, is the first in a long line of Republicans expected to launch their campaigns in the coming months. Other prospects include Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina. “You should know this about me: I don’t put up with bullies and when you kick back it hurts them more if you’re wearing heels,” Haley said. “I am Nikki Haley and I am running for president.”

WHAT WILL HAPPEN IF HALEY IS ELECTED? President Biden has already said he will seek re-election in 2024, which has quelled any dispute over the Democratic nomination. Haley often boasts of her track record in which she has defied political expectations. She says that “I have never lost an election, and this will not be the first.” If elected, Haley would be the first woman and the first person of Indian descent to hold the position. She is the daughter of immigrants from Indi and during her childhood she had to endure racist taunts in a small town in South Carolina, something she never fails to mention when talking about her personal and political trajectory.

NIKKI HALEY’S CAREER In 2004 Nikki Haley won her first electoral victory, a seat in the state House of Representatives. After three terms in the House, she won the gubernatorial election in 2010 becoming the first woman and first minority to hold the position. At 38, she was also the youngest governor in the nation. In the video, Haley added: “Republicans have lost the popular vote in seven of the last eight presidential elections. That has to change. Joe Biden’s record is dismal, but that shouldn’t come as a surprise. The Washington establishment has failed us time and time again.”

HALEY’S OBJECTIVE Haley made her announcement in Bamberg, South Carolina. In the video she points out that she was born into an Indian family: “My mother always said, ‘Your job is not to focus on the differences, but on the similarities.’” At another point, she noted that, “People look at the US and see vulnerability, the socialist left sees an opportunity to rewrite history, China and Russia are on the march.” According to media, Haley is expected to deliver a speech at a campaign launch event in Charleston, South Carolina on Wednesday. Under Trump’s tenure, Haley was one of the stars of the administration because of her harsh speeches and her independent image.