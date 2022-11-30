Blow to Trump: Judge rejects ‘absolute immunity’ claim over 2020 election interference lawsuits
A federal judge rules on 2020 election interference lawsuits. Trump is not protected by presidential immunity. He is facing multiple investigations.
A federal judge in Washington DC ruled Monday that Donald Trump is not protected by presidential immunity regarding a lawsuit over his attempts to undermine 2020 election results, the EFE news agency reported.
Federal Judge Emmet Sullivan rejected the arguments by the president’s defense team, in which they stated that the former president is “absolutely immune” from damages for actions tangential to his “official responsibility”.
The lawsuit was filed in 2020
“It has been widely recognized that political activity necessarily falls outside of the official duties of a president,” the judge wrote in the court document released on Monday afternoon, according to EFE.
"It has been widely recognized that political activity necessarily falls outside of the official duties of a president," the judge wrote in the court document released on Monday afternoon, according to EFE.

The lawsuit, filed in November 2020 by civil rights organizations, accuses Trump and the Republican National Committee of conspiring to restrict voting by intimidating election officials to ensure that the former president to remain in power "despite having lost the election".
Trump is being sued over actions he took as a candidate
The plaintiffs, who represent voters in several states including Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia, which were key in past presidential elections, allege they are suing Trump for actions he took as a candidate and not as president.
This case in the District of Columbia is one of dozens of lawsuits against the former Republican president, who already declared he's running for president in 2024.
The US Attorney General appoints a special counsel to oversee Trump investigations
On November 18, the United States Attorney General appointed a special counsel to oversee investigations into Trump’s possible involvement in the assault on the Capitol and for the classified documents found in his residence in Florida, according to EFE.
It is the second time that Trump has been subjected to an investigation of this type. In 2017, former FBI Director Robert Mueller was appointed as special counsel to investigate Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. Filed Under: Trump absolute immunity claim rejected