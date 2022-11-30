A federal judge rules on 2020 election interference lawsuit.

Trump is not protected by presidential immunity.

He is facing multiple investigations.

A federal judge in Washington DC ruled Monday that Donald Trump is not protected by presidential immunity regarding a lawsuit over his attempts to undermine 2020 election results, the EFE news agency reported.

Federal Judge Emmet Sullivan rejected the arguments by the president’s defense team, in which they stated that the former president is “absolutely immune” from damages for actions tangential to his “official responsibility”.

The lawsuit was filed in 2020

“It has been widely recognized that political activity necessarily falls outside of the official duties of a president,” the judge wrote in the court document released on Monday afternoon, according to EFE.

The lawsuit, filed in November 2020 by civil rights organizations, accuses Trump and the Republican National Committee of conspiring to restrict voting by intimidating election officials to ensure that the former president to remain in power “despite having lost the election”. Filed Under: Trump absolute immunity claim rejected