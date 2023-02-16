Actor Çağrı Çıtanak’s mother dies in Turkey earthquake

Actor’s mother dies after earthquake in Turkey.

Çağrı Çıtanak’s girlfriend confirmed the sad news.

She was one of the victims buried in the rubble.

Cagri Cıtanak’s mother dies. It is no secret that the deadly earthquake in Turkey and Syria is leaving thousands of families devastated as their deceased loved ones are discovered in the rubble. Rescuers have found celebrities, journalists, athletes and now the the mother of a popular Turkish actor.

As the death toll continues to rise, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced Tuesday that more than 35,000 people have died as a result of last week’s earthquakes, making it the worst disaster of its kind since the founding of the country 100 years ago, according to the AP.

Added to these losses is the mother of a Turkish actor who stars in the series Love is in the Air. Unfortunately the death toll continues to rise due to the enormous magnitude of the earthquake in Turkey as well as the aftershocks.

Confirmed deaths in Turkey exceeded those recorded in the Great Erzincan earthquake of 1939, which killed an estimated 33,000 people. Erdogan added that 105,505 people were injured by the February 6 earthquake centered on Kahramanmaras, and its aftershocks, according to the AP.