Two people were wounded in a shooting at a funeral home.

It happened as they were beginning a funeral in Cullman, Alabama.

Police have a suspect in custody.

Police confirmed that they are investigating the events that led to the shooting. At the moment, the Cullman Funeral Home remains closed. The authorities also released the name of the person accused of the shooting.

“The shooting occurred at the Cullman Funeral Home. A funeral was taking place when shots were fired outside,” Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry said, according to AL.com. Someone called 911 immediately after the shooting.