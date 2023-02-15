Two people wounded in a shooting at an Alabama funeral home
Two people were wounded in a shooting at a funeral home. It happened as they were leaving a funeral in Cullman, Alabama. Police have a suspect in custody.
Police confirmed that they are investigating the events that led to the shooting. At the moment, the Cullman Funeral Home remains closed. The authorities also released the name of the person accused of the shooting.
FUNERAL ENDS IN TRAGEDY
In Cullman, Alabama, authorities confirmed that a shooting took place outside a funeral home. Two people were injured in the shooting and were taken to a local hospital.
“The shooting occurred at the Cullman Funeral Home. A funeral was taking place when shots were fired outside,” Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry said, according to AL.com. Someone called 911 immediately after the shooting.
What happened to the victims?
In the statements provided by the authorities at the press conference that took place outside the funeral home, they revealed that a man and a woman are the victims of the shooting that occurred on Monday morning. At this time, their identities have not been released.
“A man and a woman were injured. Their injuries are not believed to be life threatening,” Gentry revealed. At the moment, the motive for the shooting is unknown but it is believed to be family related.
What happened to the suspect?
Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry said that a person was arrested shortly after someone called 911 to report the shooting at Cullman Funeral Home, according to The Associated Press. The subject was arrested in the parking lot.
According to AL.com, the suspect was identified as 33-year-old Orie Shannon McDearmond, who is being charged with two counts of aggravated assault/attempted murder and assault with two weapons/aggravated assault on a family. In addition, it was confirmed that he is related to the two families of the victims.