WHITE HOUSE RESPONDS! After it became known that the House GOP demanded visitor logs for Joe Biden’s private home, the White House has responded to this unusual request. They stressed that “there are no records of visitors” to his private residence.

This is not the only time that the Republican Party has made such a request of the Biden administration. But this time it was different because Republicans now hold the majority in the House of Representatives and have promised to embark on several investigations.

A spokesman made it clear that there are no visitor logs for President Biden’s house. This comes after the White House reported finding five additional pages of classified documents at his home after a special counsel was appointed to review this matter, The Associated Press reported.