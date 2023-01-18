White House responds to House GOP demand for visitor logs at Biden’s home
White House says their are no visitor logs for Biden's private residence.They responded to House GOP demands in classified docs case.
WHITE HOUSE RESPONDS! After it became known that the House GOP demanded visitor logs for Joe Biden’s private home, the White House has responded to this unusual request. They stressed that “there are no records of visitors” to his private residence.
This is not the only time that the Republican Party has made such a request of the Biden administration. But this time it was different because Republicans now hold the majority in the House of Representatives and have promised to embark on several investigations.
NO VISITOR LOGS!
After a series of demands by the Republican Party, the White House confirmed on Monday that there are no records of visitors to President Joe Biden’s home, where five pages of classified documents have been found, after the Republicans demanded it be published, reported EFE.
A spokesman made it clear that there are no visitor logs for President Biden’s house. This comes after the White House reported finding five additional pages of classified documents at his home after a special counsel was appointed to review this matter, The Associated Press reported.
“His personal residence is personal”
White House spokesman Ian Sams provided further information regarding the president’s personal residence. He made it clear there is no visitor log. The House Republicans are sure to be unhappy with this answer.
“Like every President in decades of modern history, his personal residence is personal,” Ian Sams stated, according to EFE. He highlighted the presidents’ personal residences are typically private.
A forceful answer?
The Secret Service also responded to a request for visitor logs. According to Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi on Sunday, there was “no way” to keep the records because it is a private residence.
"We don't independently maintain our own visitor logs because it's a private residence," Guglielmi said. He added that the agency screens visitors to the president's properties, but does not keep records of those checks, according to the Associated Press.
Why were the records requested?
The chairman of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, Republican James Comer, requested the visitor logs from Biden’s residence in Wilmington, Delaware, where documents that had been classified under Barack Obama’s administration were found, reported EFE.
“It is concerning that classified documents have been improperly stored in President Biden’s home for at least six years, raising questions about who may have reviewed or had access to the classified information,” Corner said in a letter to the White House chief of staff, Ron Klain, EFE reported.
White House visitor logs?
Ian Sams pointed out that it is not White House practice to keep logs of visitors to the personal homes of presidents, but that those from the White House itself are being made public since Biden “restored the norm and tradition” after the Trump administration decided to eliminate the practice.
