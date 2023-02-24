Baby formula recall: Enfamil recalls plant-based formula over bacteria risk
On February 19, Enfamil maker Reckitt issued a baby formula recall. Two lots of plant-based formula may be contaminated with bacteria.
Reckitt, the company that manufactures Enfamil, has recalled two batches of baby formula. The company announced that the products have been withdrawn from shelves due to possible bacterial contamination, but that it is only a precaution.
Reckitt has voluntarily recalled Enfamil ProSobee Simply Plant-Based Infant Formula, according to a statement. They say the contamination is an “isolated situation”.
Baby formula recall: Enfamil plant-based formula recalled
Through a statement issued on February 19, Reckitt reported that two batches of baby formula would be withdrawn from stores. The company reported that the recall was being carried out voluntarily as a preventive measure.
It was explained that batches of baby formula were possibly contaminated with the bacterium Cronobacter sakazakii. For this reason, they preventively withdrew cans of Enfamil baby formula from shelves in the US, Guam and Puerto Rico.
Enfamil baby formula recall
The British company reported the recall of baby formulas on February 19 in its statement, specifically noting which products were affected and what to do if you have purchased any of the recalled items.
The recall affects ProSobee Simply Plant-Based Infant Formula in a 12.9 oz can. The packaging of this product is white with green, unlike the more common one that is yellow.
The recall is precautionary
The British company ensures that the recall is a preventive measure, since there’s only a possibility of cross-contamination from a third party. According to the statement, the product was subjected to tests that showed no trace of the bacteria.
Reckitt assured that the formula was subjected to different tests to identify the bacteria Cronobacter sakazakii and none were positive. However, they decided to voluntarily withdraw the formula to avoid any possible harm to infants.
What products were recalled?
Reckitt lists the specific batches of Enfamil baby formula that are part of the recall in their statement.
The lots being recalled are ZL2HZF and ZL2HZZ, both have a UPC code of 300871214415, in addition to having an expiration date of March 1, 2024. This recall has approximately 145,000 cans, according to the company.