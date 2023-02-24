Baby formula recall: Enfamil recalls plant-based formula over bacteria risk

On February 19, Enfamil maker Reckitt issued a baby formula recall.

Two lots of plant-based formula may be contaminated with bacteria.

The recall includes 145,000 cans of formula.

Reckitt, the company that manufactures Enfamil, has recalled two batches of baby formula. The company announced that the products have been withdrawn from shelves due to possible bacterial contamination, but that it is only a precaution.

Reckitt has voluntarily recalled Enfamil ProSobee Simply Plant-Based Infant Formula, according to a statement. They say the contamination is an “isolated situation”.

Baby formula recall: Enfamil plant-based formula recalled

Through a statement issued on February 19, Reckitt reported that two batches of baby formula would be withdrawn from stores. The company reported that the recall was being carried out voluntarily as a preventive measure.

It was explained that batches of baby formula were possibly contaminated with the bacterium Cronobacter sakazakii. For this reason, they preventively withdrew cans of Enfamil baby formula from shelves in the US, Guam and Puerto Rico.