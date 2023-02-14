‘En Casa con Telemundo’ host Ana Jurka announces she’s leaving the show
A Telemundo host makes a drastic decision. Ana Jurka decides to leave 'En Casa con Telemundo' to focus on sports. How Jurka announced the unexpected news.
En Casa con Telemundo host Ana Jurka released unexpected news on social media, surprising her fans. It’s the end of an era for the popular Honduran host.
Apparently, Jurka will take a break after being part of the program for three years. She posted a short video on Facebook where she blows a kiss and explains her plans.
Ana Jurka shares surprising news
Ana Jurka says goodbye to the show and makes a drastic decision
Ana Jurka confirmed that she will no longer be hosting En Casa con Telemundo and will return to focusing on what she did at the beginning of her career… sports. She also said she was going to enjoy some family time in the coming weeks.
Ana Jurka will reveal more details in a few days
People react to her announcement
People commented on Ana Jurka’s Facebook, offering their support and good vibes for her next chapter.
“I will miss you at home with Telemundo Anita, my favorite program.” “Ana, I wish you much success as up to now, May God continue to guide your steps.” “We will miss you on Telemundo, but changes are blessings.” ” Telemundo will no longer be the same without you, but yours is still sports.”