A Telemundo host makes a drastic decision.

Ana Jurka decides to leave En Casa con Telemundo to focus on sports.

How Jurka announced the unexpected news. En Casa con Telemundo host Ana Jurka released unexpected news on social media, surprising her fans. It’s the end of an era for the popular Honduran host. Apparently, Jurka will take a break after being part of the program for three years. She posted a short video on Facebook where she blows a kiss and explains her plans. Ana Jurka shares surprising news The presenter from Honduras, shared a message on Facebook : “I am going to bed to rest for a week that will be full of emotions. It will be my last on En Casa con Telemundo after 3 years.” “Some have already read it in many places, now I am confirming it. I am going back to focus only on sports from February 17th. It will be a big change to my daily routine but with a lot of faith in God. He is the right one, because he decided it,” wrote host.

Ana Jurka says goodbye to the show and makes a drastic decision Ana Jurka confirmed that she will no longer be hosting En Casa con Telemundo and will return to focusing on what she did at the beginning of her career… sports. She also said she was going to enjoy some family time in the coming weeks. “I will have more time with my family and for my personal things, including going back to my walks here with you! The last 3 years working two totally different jobs were wonderful but also hard and took up SO MUCH time,” she said.

Ana Jurka will reveal more details in a few days The gorgeous Honduran host clarified at the end of the message that she will return with many surprises and will be revealing more details later. “So I couldn’t be around long. Now I’ll be back, and as always thanks in advance for your support, I’ll give you more details in these days. Kisses! Happy night,” she said. Ana Jurka also shared a very short video where she blows a kiss to the camera, letting people know that she is okay after making this unexpected decision. Ana has been hosting the show with Carlos Adyan every afternoon since 2020.

People react to her announcement People commented on Ana Jurka’s Facebook, offering their support and good vibes for her next chapter. “I will miss you at home with Telemundo Anita, my favorite program.” “Ana, I wish you much success as up to now, May God continue to guide your steps.” “We will miss you on Telemundo, but changes are blessings.” ” Telemundo will no longer be the same without you, but yours is still sports.”