Adamari López gets scandalous with Tom Brady on ‘Hoy Día’!

Adamari López surprises everyone with her daring behavior on Hoy Día.

How did she react to a sexy photo of Tom Brady?

Adamari López is criticized for being “inappropriate”.

La Chaparrita de Oro did her thing again during Hoy Día, but this time the beloved Puerto Rican went a bit too far with some scandalous behavior that caused an outcry on social media.

Adamari López has been scrutinized since her beginnings in soap operas, so much so that there was a great commotion during Telemundo’s recent layoffs when fans were afraid she’d be let go. However, she still delights viewers on Hoy Día.

Within an hour, the video had already received more than 5,000 likes and more than 400 internet users had reacted to it. In the video, Adamari is near one of the screens on the set where a sexy photograph of football player Tom Brady was displayed.

The athlete appears wearing only underwear and posing on a bed ,while behind him we can see the tranquility of the beach. Sitting very close to the oversized photo Adamari López said: “I need to see how many fingers are on Tom Brady’s hand,”with a mischievous smile on her face. Filed Under: Adamari López daring behavior