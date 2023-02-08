Adamari López gets scandalous with Tom Brady on ‘Hoy Día’!
Adamari López surprises everyone with her daring behavior on 'Hoy Día'. How did she react to a sexy photo of Tom Brady?Adamari López is criticized.
- Adamari López surprises everyone with her daring behavior on Hoy Día.
- How did she react to a sexy photo of Tom Brady?
- Adamari López is criticized for being “inappropriate”.
La Chaparrita de Oro did her thing again during Hoy Día, but this time the beloved Puerto Rican went a bit too far with some scandalous behavior that caused an outcry on social media.
Adamari López has been scrutinized since her beginnings in soap operas, so much so that there was a great commotion during Telemundo’s recent layoffs when fans were afraid she’d be let go. However, she still delights viewers on Hoy Día.
Adamari López surprises everyone with her scandalous behavior
Within an hour, the video had already received more than 5,000 likes and more than 400 internet users had reacted to it. In the video, Adamari is near one of the screens on the set where a sexy photograph of football player Tom Brady was displayed.
The athlete appears wearing only underwear and posing on a bed ,while behind him we can see the tranquility of the beach. Sitting very close to the oversized photo Adamari López said: “I need to see how many fingers are on Tom Brady’s hand,”with a mischievous smile on her face. Filed Under: Adamari López daring behavior
Even Daniel Arenas looked uncomfortable!
Later, she got a little closer and began to count the fingers on the athlete’s hand, “He has one, two, three, four, five,” the beloved Puerto Rican host says while her companions on set burst out laughing and Daniel Arenas looks uncomfortable.
But that was not all, since Adamari asked for a photo. “I want my photo with Tom Brady, said the Hoy Día host firmly, “Hey, he makes those panties look good,” she added as she turned to look at the football player with a mischievous smile.
Adamari is harshly criticized
This caused an immediate from fans, because many thought it was inappropriate and that Adamari’s behavior was out of place. Meanwhile others thought it was funny.
“That woman needs a husband soon!!” “How bad she looked.” “Ada represents me!” “Ada tell him you’re single.” “A bit ridiculous for my taste and a bad example for her daughter.” “A boyfriend urgently for Ada.” “A little humor is not bad for embittered people.” “The lack of a man is noticeable.” “Hormones are in riot.” “I can’t with the face of Daniel Arenas.” TO SEE THE VIDEO CLICK HERE