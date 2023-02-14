Thalía and Tommy Mottola reappear together after rumors of infidelity

Thalía and Tommy Mottola reappear together.

The couple ignores the rumors of alleged infidelity.

What happened to the famous couple?

Celebrity couple Tommy Mottola and Thalía have been under scrutiny after rumors of Mottola’s alleged infidelity with singer Leslie Shaw surfaced. It was said that the couple was estranged but, after much speculation, they reappeared together.

Thalía and Tommy Mottola have been together for about 22 years and have two children. After over 20 years of marriage, they’re considered one of the most stable celebrity couples. Now everyone wants to know what’s going on.

Tommy Mottola and Thalía reappear

Thalía and Tommy Mottola reappeared together on social media after rumors of infidelity involving Leslie Shaw. Through a series of stories, the singer showed some family moments and, although they don’t appear in the photographs, it’s implied that they spent some time together.

The couple didn’t make a joint statement about the alleged infidelity, but they did give a sort of response through Lili Estefan. According to the El Gordo y la Flaca host, the couple is not on the verge of divorce.