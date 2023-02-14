Thalía and Tommy Mottola reappear together after rumors of infidelity
Thalía and Tommy Mottola reappear together. The couple ignores the rumors of alleged infidelity. What happened to the famous couple?
Celebrity couple Tommy Mottola and Thalía have been under scrutiny after rumors of Mottola’s alleged infidelity with singer Leslie Shaw surfaced. It was said that the couple was estranged but, after much speculation, they reappeared together.
Thalía and Tommy Mottola have been together for about 22 years and have two children. After over 20 years of marriage, they’re considered one of the most stable celebrity couples. Now everyone wants to know what’s going on.
Tommy Mottola and Thalía reappear
Thalía and Tommy Mottola reappeared together on social media after rumors of infidelity involving Leslie Shaw. Through a series of stories, the singer showed some family moments and, although they don’t appear in the photographs, it’s implied that they spent some time together.
The couple didn’t make a joint statement about the alleged infidelity, but they did give a sort of response through Lili Estefan. According to the El Gordo y la Flaca host, the couple is not on the verge of divorce.
Did they respond to the rumors?
The television presenter explained that they had to talk about a rumor that was going around on social media, which claimed that Tommy Mottola and Thalía were about to get a divorce. The singer, who is active on social media, is currently focusing on the earthquake in Turkey.
“Now we continue with a strong rumor of infidelity that is shaking the Mottola family and could put the marriage between the singer Thalía and Tommy at risk… I can’t believe I’m reading this,” Lili Estefan said on the program, according to El Financiero. The host of the popular entertainment program is very close to the couple and therefore she didn’t hesitate to respond to the rumors.
“They are happy”
Lili Estefan pointed out that she had the opportunity to speak with the singer and the businessman, and they said that they’re both “happy”. They revealed that they were “perfect”.
“Today I spoke with both of them, they’re happy, they’re happy. Everything is perfect, everything is spectacular,” said Lili Estefan according to El Financiero. Both Thalía and Tommy Mottola have remained silent on the matter.