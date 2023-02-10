Clara Chía’s secret relationship with a famous soccer coach is uncovered
Clara Chía is Gerard Piqué's girlfriend.Now her secret relationship with a famous soccer coach is uncovered.
- Clara Chía is Gerard Piqué’s girlfriend.
- The couple has been relentlessly pursued by paparazzi.
- Now her secret relationship with a famous soccer coach is uncovered.
After being involved in the scandal over Shakira and Piqué’s breakup, Clara Chía’s secret relationship with a famous soccer coach is now revealed. Everything indicates that former soccer player Gerard Piqué is not her only connection with the sport.
According to Ok Diario, Clara Chía was linked to a famous soccer coach, meaning Piqué isn’t her first foray into the soccer world. This is new information that has been revealed after the scandal that has haunted her for a year.
Clara Chía’s relationship with Piqué wasn’t her only secret
Since last year Clara Chía has been accused of causing the breakup between the former Spanish soccer player and the Colombian singer. After the first images of Clara Chía and Piqué began to circulate online, internet users accused her of being a homewrecker.
However, after the release of Shakira’s collaboration with BZRP, internet users and fans of the Colombian believe the cheating rumors are true. After Shakira attacked the new couple in her music, her fans assumed that the former soccer player was unfaithful
Clara Chía’s secret relationship with a famous soccer coach is uncovered
Now it has been revealed that Gerard Piqué is not the only soccer star with whom Clara Chía had a ‘secret’ relationship. She has been linked to none other than Pep Guardiola, who became the Barcelona coach when Piqué played for the club.
Little is known about Clara Chía. She belongs to a well-off family who lives in San Gervasio. AShe studied public relations and everything indicates she met Piqué at his agency, Kosmos. However, how does she relate to Guardiola?
Clara Chía’s connection to Pep Guardiola is revealed
Being from a well-off family, Clara Chía was a student at various prestigious schools in Barcelona, which is how she’s linked to Pep Guardiola. According to ok diario, she would have met him while in school.
According to the outlet, Clara Chía attended a Catalan school with a strong academics. This school is located in the Sarri neighborhoodà, where she may have met Pep Guardiola’s children, linking her to the Spanish soccer coach.