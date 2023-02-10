Clara Chía is Gerard Piqué’s girlfriend.

The couple has been relentlessly pursued by paparazzi.

Now her secret relationship with a famous soccer coach is uncovered.

After being involved in the scandal over Shakira and Piqué’s breakup, Clara Chía’s secret relationship with a famous soccer coach is now revealed. Everything indicates that former soccer player Gerard Piqué is not her only connection with the sport.

According to Ok Diario, Clara Chía was linked to a famous soccer coach, meaning Piqué isn’t her first foray into the soccer world. This is new information that has been revealed after the scandal that has haunted her for a year.

Clara Chía’s relationship with Piqué wasn’t her only secret

Since last year Clara Chía has been accused of causing the breakup between the former Spanish soccer player and the Colombian singer. After the first images of Clara Chía and Piqué began to circulate online, internet users accused her of being a homewrecker.

However, after the release of Shakira’s collaboration with BZRP, internet users and fans of the Colombian believe the cheating rumors are true. After Shakira attacked the new couple in her music, her fans assumed that the former soccer player was unfaithful