An irreparable loss for show business.

Musician Fernando Estrella, founder of Peor Impossible, dies.

The Movida icon was 63 years old.

Musician Fernando Fernández, better known as Fernando Estrella, has died of cancer. He founded the group Peor Impossible and was a Movida icon. He was 63 years old. It was reported that his remains will be cremated in the town of Utrera, Seville in Spain.

According to Marca, the artist worked with personalities such as film director, screenwriter and producer Pedro Almodóvar, as well as the actor, director and producer Paco León and the singer María del Olvido Gara Jova, artistically known as Alaska. May he rest in peace.

Who was Fernando Estrella?

Born in 1960 in the town of Utrera, Seville, in Spain, where he also died, Fernando Estrella was the eldest of five siblings. His mother, who was a cook, taught him this fascinating profession, which he was dedicated to throughout his life. His life changed completely when he met Toni Socias during his military service.

Together, they formed the group Peor Impossible, which is considered one of the most important Movida groups in Spain. He alternated with artists like Rossy de Palma, Fernando Cobar, Sara Deloux and Angelines Ureña. Peor soon started playing in Madrid, where he met Pedro Almodóvar and Alaska.