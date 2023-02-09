Movida icon and founder of Peor Impossible, Fernando Estrella dies
Irreparable loss in the world of entertainment. The musician Fernando Estrella, founder of the group Peor Impossible, dies at 63.
Musician Fernando Fernández, better known as Fernando Estrella, has died of cancer. He founded the group Peor Impossible and was a Movida icon. He was 63 years old. It was reported that his remains will be cremated in the town of Utrera, Seville in Spain.
According to Marca, the artist worked with personalities such as film director, screenwriter and producer Pedro Almodóvar, as well as the actor, director and producer Paco León and the singer María del Olvido Gara Jova, artistically known as Alaska. May he rest in peace.
Who was Fernando Estrella?
Born in 1960 in the town of Utrera, Seville, in Spain, where he also died, Fernando Estrella was the eldest of five siblings. His mother, who was a cook, taught him this fascinating profession, which he was dedicated to throughout his life. His life changed completely when he met Toni Socias during his military service.
Together, they formed the group Peor Impossible, which is considered one of the most important Movida groups in Spain. He alternated with artists like Rossy de Palma, Fernando Cobar, Sara Deloux and Angelines Ureña. Peor soon started playing in Madrid, where he met Pedro Almodóvar and Alaska.
Fernando Estrella also ventured into the cinema
After the success of Peor Impossible, Fernando Estrella returned to his hometown. In 2020, in the midst of the COVID pandemic, the artist was a preacher at the Sant Sebastià festivities, in Palma, Spain.
He is remembered for appearing in the films La ley del deseo and Kika y Mujeres al borde de un ataque de nervios directed precisely by Pedro Alomodóvar.
He celebrated his birthday in January
With more than 3,700 followers on his official Instagram account, Fernando Estrella, who asked for “a little more love please,” shared a photo on January 26 making it clear his health was failing. Still he wanted to celebrate his birthday.
“My family in my great hospital party, I want you all to burst,” he wrote to accompany this image featuring Pedro Almodóvar, Pepa Charro, José Martret, Carmen Machi, Bibiana Fernández, Asier Etxeandia and María León and Pepón. Alaska notably absent from the photo and complained: “It’s not fair, you took the family photo before I arrived! But what happiness to be by your side.”
Fernando Estrella left music after the breakup of Peor Impossible
According to e cartelera after Peor Impossible broke up in 1989, unlike some of his colleagues who formed Diabetic Accelerated, Fernando Estrella did not want to continue in the world of music and chose to work as a cook in a hotel in Seville.
“You were not running because what goes fast disappears quickly, but you will never disappear because only what is not remembered is lost. Thank you for so much, Fernando ‘Estrella’. Rest in peace.” “A unique artist has passed away, Fernando ‘La Estrella’, who for decades has shone both in the LGTBIQ+ underground and in the mainstream.” “A pioneering figure in ‘queer art’ who deserves the eternal respect of their successors.” read some of the comments on his post.