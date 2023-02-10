Shakira’s former employee reveals how difficult she is to work with

Shakira’s employee tells all about the Colombian singer.

With all the scandal that has surrounded the Colombian singer, another one is added as a Shakira’s former employee decided to tell all about working for her. According to Cristina Cárdenas, Shakira is not quite the innocent lamb she’d have us believe.

Cárdenas says that the Colombian singer “always seemed like a diva and was quite jealous”. She explained that you couldn’t look at Shakira or speak to her. She also added that if the Colombian singer felt that someone was doing things better than her, she would kick them out immediately.