Is Shakira getting away with it? Piqué’s parents make a drastic decision

People say Piqué’s parents made a drastic decision because of Shakira.

Is she getting away with it?

Piqué’s parents might by moving. Piqué and Shakira have been mired in controversy since they ended their 12-year relationship due to the footballer’s alleged infidelity. Other people have gotten caught up in the drama, including Piqué’s parents. There were rumors his mother was abusive towards Shakira. After the massive scandal resulting from Shakira’s latest single, it’s been revealed that Piqué’s parents have made a drastic decision that could benefit the Colombian singer.

People say Piqué’s parents made a drastic decision When Piqué and Shakira were still together, they lived next door to the former defender’s parents in an upscale neighborhood in Barcelona. Now, after their breakup, Shakira has remained in that house while Gerard opted to live with Clara Chía. Shakira continued to have her ex-in-laws as neighbors and the relationship between them has not improved. The singer has done everything possible to make them uncomfortable, for instance when she placed a witch on her terrace facing Joan Piqué and Montserrat Bernabéu’s house.

Don’t Piqué’s parents want to be Shakira’s neighbors? According to ok diario the parents of the former Barcelona soccer player may be planning to move because of the stress of living near Shakira who apparently is trying to “make life impossible for them”. Journalist Marc Leirado reported Joan Piqué and Montserrat Bernabéu’s decision. Also the media is always outside Shakira’s house since her bombshell single with Bizarrap.