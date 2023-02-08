Shocking autopsy photos of Valentín Elizalde.

El Gallo de Oro’s photos confirms he was shot to death.

What happened to the Mexican singer’s body.

El Gallo de Oro is undoubtedly an iconic figure in regional Mexican music, however his talent and artistic career were cut short. Now, Valentín Elizalde’s autopsy photos have been released.

The death of Valentín Elizalde continues to raise questions as there have been several theories about how he died and none have been confirmed. Almost 17 years after his death, a video appears showing the alleged autopsy photos of El Gallo de Oro.

Valentín Elizalde’s tragic murder raises questions

Despite the fact that Valentín Elizalde was hated by many, he also had numerous fans which is why his death continues to resonate today. Valentín Elizalde’s death continues to raise questions because there have been several theories about what happened.

On November 25, 2006 the 27-year-old singer was shot to death while riding in his SUV after performing at the Palenque of the Reynosa Expo-Fair, in Tamaulipas. His representative, Mario Mendoza, and his driver, Reynaldo Ballesteros, were also killed in the attack.