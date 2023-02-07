How Shakira really found out about Piqué’s alleged infidelity (PHOTOS)

Shakira allegedly found out about Piqué’s infidelity in a surprising way.

New theories emerge about the footballers betrayal.

Shakira’s father’s health is deteriorating again.

The conflict between Shakira and Piqué is not over yet and it seems that new rumors pop up every day about what really happened with their breakup. As the days go by, the media has been connecting the dots about Shakira may have found out about Piqué cheating.

Although it is almost confirmed that Gerard Piqué was unfaithful to the singer from Barranquilla with his current girlfriend, Clara Chía, it has now been revealed how the Las de la intuición singer realized that something going on with the footballer.

The famous ‘jam’ theory

At first, rumors spread that Shakira discovered Gerard Piqué’s alleged infidelity because of a jam, which was the singer’s favorite. Telemundo reported this information.

“She discovered that something strange was happening when she returned from a tour and discovered that her favorite jam was almost empty in the fridge, a sweet that neither Pique nor his children consumed.” This is one theory about how Shakira began to be suspicious that someone was spending time in her house when she wasn’t there, according to Cronista. Filed Under: how Shakira found out Piqué was cheating