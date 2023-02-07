How Shakira really found out about Piqué’s alleged infidelity (PHOTOS)
Shakira allegedly found out about Piqué's infidelity in a surprising way. New theories emerge about the footballers betrayal.
- Shakira allegedly found out about Piqué’s infidelity in a surprising way.
- New theories emerge about the footballers betrayal.
- Shakira’s father’s health is deteriorating again.
The conflict between Shakira and Piqué is not over yet and it seems that new rumors pop up every day about what really happened with their breakup. As the days go by, the media has been connecting the dots about Shakira may have found out about Piqué cheating.
Although it is almost confirmed that Gerard Piqué was unfaithful to the singer from Barranquilla with his current girlfriend, Clara Chía, it has now been revealed how the Las de la intuición singer realized that something going on with the footballer.
The famous ‘jam’ theory
At first, rumors spread that Shakira discovered Gerard Piqué’s alleged infidelity because of a jam, which was the singer’s favorite. Telemundo reported this information.
“She discovered that something strange was happening when she returned from a tour and discovered that her favorite jam was almost empty in the fridge, a sweet that neither Pique nor his children consumed.” This is one theory about how Shakira began to be suspicious that someone was spending time in her house when she wasn’t there, according to Cronista. Filed Under: how Shakira found out Piqué was cheating
Was this really how Shakira found out about the infidelity?
According to this theory, this was how Shakira realized that her 36-year-old ex was cheating on her with 23-year-old Clara Chía Martí. Now, there’s another theory that’s come out. It’s rumored that she hired a private detective who got photo of Piqué with Clara Chía.
In May of last year the singer confirmed the final break with Gerard Piqué through her reps. The two had been together for almost 12 years. According to El Universal, Shakira asked him to go back in to his bachelor pad where it is speculated he partied with women. Filed Under:how Shakira found out Piqué was cheating
Shakira’s staff breaks their silence
The Colombian singer not only sent Piqué to his apartment, she also got the tenants to move out and was in charge of the renovation, El Universal indicated, with information from Vanitatis.
“She was very kind, even cute, and extremely polite. She did not want to say who was going to live in her apartment and we all thought it would be her family,” Shakira’s staff told Vanitatis. So far, Shakira has not fully why they broke up.
Shakira’s father is preparing to undergo surgery again
While Piqué is clearly continuing his relationship with his current girlfriend Clara Chía, Shakira is facing a new problem, her father’s health. Vanitatis reports that the singer’s father will undergo surgery again in a private clinic in Barcelona.
After landing in Barcelona, the Colombian singer’s father has gone downhill, so much so that he was hospitalized more than five times. Vanitatis highlights that, according to their source, his health has suffered because of her problems with Piqué.