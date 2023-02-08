Shakira’s father’s surgery is postponed at the last minute (VIDEO)
Shakira's father's surgery is postponed at the last minute. Why Shakira has not moved to Miami. Why is Shakira's dad sick?
- Shakira’s father’s surgery is postponed at the last minute.
- Why Shakira has not moved to Miami.
- Why is Shakira’s dad sick?
Shakira’s father’s surgery is postponed. The Colombian singer’s father has had various complications regarding his health, as the businessman suffered a serious fall which led to more problems. Shakira has always looked out for her father.
A few days ago the news broke that the singer’s father, William Mebarak, would undergo surgery again this Monday, however the surgery could not be carried out, according to E! News via Twitter.
William Mebarak’s surgery is postponed
In recent months, the Gitana singer found herself in a rather complicated and vulnerable situation, not only because of Gerard Piqué’s betrayal, but also because of her father’s health. Just as she broke up with the footballer, her father became quite sick.
Shakira’s father was going to undergo surgery again on Monday, February 6, however at the last minute E! Online reported that the operation had been postponed until further notice. Filed Under: Shakira’s Dad’s Surgery Postponed
How the news broke
An exclusive from Vanitatis revealed that the singer’s father was going to have surgery again in a private clinic in Barcelona. According to the source, William was quite healthy until September 2021, which was when he and his Shakira’s mother visited the singer in Spain.
After landing in Barcelona, the Colombian singer’s father’s health began to decline rapidly, so much so that he had more than five surgeries Vanitatis reports that Shakira’s problems with Piqué negatively affected her father’s health. Filed Under: Shakira’s Dad’s Surgery Postponed
This could be why Shakira has not moved to Miami
It is not known when the surgery will be rescheduled but E! On-line, reported that the surgical intervention it may not be necessary.
In theory, one of the reasons why Shakira is said to have put off moving to Miami with her children is because her father cannot travel and she doesn’t want to leave him. In the event that William Mebarak is healthy enough to travel, Shakira could go to Miami.