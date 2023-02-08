Shakira’s father’s surgery is postponed at the last minute (VIDEO)

Shakira’s father’s surgery is postponed at the last minute.

Shakira’s father’s surgery is postponed. The Colombian singer’s father has had various complications regarding his health, as the businessman suffered a serious fall which led to more problems. Shakira has always looked out for her father.

A few days ago the news broke that the singer’s father, William Mebarak, would undergo surgery again this Monday, however the surgery could not be carried out, according to E! News via Twitter.

William Mebarak’s surgery is postponed

In recent months, the Gitana singer found herself in a rather complicated and vulnerable situation, not only because of Gerard Piqué’s betrayal, but also because of her father’s health. Just as she broke up with the footballer, her father became quite sick.

Shakira's father was going to undergo surgery again on Monday, February 6, however at the last minute E! Online reported that the operation had been postponed until further notice.