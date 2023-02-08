Leslie Shaw, Tommy Mottola’s alleged lover, breaks her silence (VIDEO)

Leslie Shaw shocked everyone with her confession about Thalia’s husband.

The singer and OnlyFans model admitted what many people suspected.

Did Tommy Mottola cheat on Thalía? Rumors spread like wildfire and, after the scandalous breakup of Shakira and Piqué, which has been making headlines for months, Thalía and Tommy Mottola could be next. Everyone is talking about whether he cheated with singer and OnlyFans model Leslie Shaw. Although neither Thalía or Tommy Mottola have said a single word about it, their close friend Lili Estefan confirmed to El Gordo y la Flaca that everything is ‘fine’ between them. She even warned that she does not see her Mexican friend planning to announce anything about problems in her marriage. But did Leslie Shaw confirm everything? Did Leslie Shaw confirm her romance with Tommy Mottola? Leslie Shaw collaborated with Thalía three years ago on a song and said on the Peruvian television program MagalyTV La Firma that she has never personally met Tommy Mottola and has no contact him. However, she also admitted that the former manager of Sony Music has followed her on Twitter. In an interview, the singer, who recently joined OnlyFans to share more risque and suggestive material with her followers, said: “She is super cute, she (Thalía) began to comment on my photos, we started conversations on social media, I sent her songs through my RP.”

Does Leslie Shaw know Thalía’s husband? When expressly asked if she had contact with Tommy Mottola, singer Leslie Shaw said: “We have never, never had contact. I have never seen him and I have gone to several record label events. I have met a lot of people but never him in my life, so when the TikTok came out, my dad sent it to me and he told me, ‘That’s some secret about you.'” “What are you talking about?” she asked, surprised by the rumor that she was seeing Mottola. “On the day of the video clip, obviously she (Thalía) has a team of big people and most of them were girls and he (Tommy) at no time was there or anything, never at the label or at all, I don’t know him in person,” she said. Leslie Shaw says she doesn’t know how the rumor started.

Thalía has praisedLeslie Shaw Although she has not denied the rumor of her separation, Thalía had once spoken of Leslie Shaw saying: “Leslie has been a charm, a love, working with artists, thus doing these features and seeing and understanding the world through their eyes from their experiences, that is why I really like to do these collaborations, because one is inspired and I believe that the people who have worked with me, stay with me.” People commented : “Leslie handles these situations so well, you can see the growth as an artist that she has developed.” “I love her style… very natural and fresh… she radiates so much tranquility… we must support her now all our artists who shine abroad.” “I applaud you Leslie, what control of the situation.” “I’m glad she clarifies it, surely Thalia is planning a marketing strategy to come out with new record material.” “It’s a show that Thalía is doing.” SEE THE VIDEO OF LESLIE SHAW’S INTERVIEW Some images in this article come from this video and this video.