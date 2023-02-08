Mhoni Vidente shares her predictions about the green comet

Mhoni Vidente pleases her followers once again.

The Cuban psychic shares her predictions about the green comet.

This astronomical phenomenon reached its closest point to Earth on February 1. In the early hours of Monday, February 6, Cuban psychic Mhoni Vidente posted a video on her official YouTube channel in which she shares her predictions about the green comet, an astronomical phenomenon that reached its closest point to Earth on February 1. According to Depor, the passage of this comet is considered one of the most impressive spectacles and it only occurs every 50,000 years, so people are excited about it. The trail of the green comet can be seen throughout this month. What does Mhoni say about the green comet? After greeting her fans, Mhoni Vidente commented that the sightings of flying saucers, as well as changes in the Earth’s core, climate changes throughout the world, and in human consciousness, were due to the green comet: “The sun is stronger than ever, the temperatures on Earth from 50 to 60 degrees, droughts are here,” she said. The psychic revealed that, since February 1, all energies are moving with the passage of the green comet. “Let us remember that this comet also happened when the transformation of the human race took place, that is, when the meteorite fell on Earth and destroyed more than half of living beings.” (Filed as: Mhoni Vidente predictions about the green comet)

“A new era is coming for humans” According to the Sun card, and taking into account the passage of the green comet, Cuban psychic Mhoni Vidente said that a new era is coming for humans, but that was not all she had to say: “It is coming a new consciousness and a new mentality, which is going to start to revolutionize us in all ways.” Before all this, “everything that is not well done” will come to an end, from bad regimes to terrible economic situations around the world: “The Hanged Man’s card is also telling me that this mental awareness is going to cause a new world order to emerge, chaos must be caused. In order for there to be something new in life, you have to destroy it so that it can be reborn again.”

What’s coming in the next few weeks? In another part of this video, Mhoni Vidente visualizes that wars, pandemics, total destruction, famines, droughts and very difficult situations are approaching from this year until 2031. “The Hanged Man card, together with Sun card, come together at this moment regarding the passage of the green comet, which is leaving a trail of seismic movements, volcanoes erupting, sightings of flying saucers and of revelations from angels and archangels. (Filed as: Mhoni Vidente predictions about the green comet)

Mhoni Vidente draws the Fool card Finally, Mhoni Vidente drew the Fool card which indicates that world leaders will be upset. Furthermore, she said that after the total cataclysm in 2031, there will be a thousand years of peace, which will be a blessing from Jesus and from God’s own father. “Archangel Uriel is behind us. This year is the year of Archangel Uriel, who carries the flame of the Apocalypse, but he is giving us the warning that we can stop all these situations or have the termination of the human race. Total extermination of pandemics, famines, droughts, wars, the Archangel will be our divine salvation.” (CLICK TO SEE THE VIDEO HERE).