Mexican authorities detain Carlos Caro Quintero.

He is the brother of drug trafficker Rafael Caro Quintero.

He had a weapon and was traveling in a car without license plates. The brother of the famous “Narco de Narcos”, Rafael Caro Quintero, was apprehended in Mexico City, while riding in a luxury vehicle without license plates. Carlos Caro Quintero has already been placed in the hands of the CDMX Attorney General’s Office. So far, the Mexican authorities have not provided further information in this regard and continue to investigate the arrest of the alleged brother of El Jefe de Jefes. Rafael Caro Quintero is currently serving a 40-year jail sentence but it seems that the “family business” continues in his absence. CARLOS CARO QUINTERO ARRESTED The head of the Secretariat of Citizen Security of Mexico City, Omar García Harfuch, reported the arrest of Carlos Caro Quintero, alleged brother of Mexican drug trafficker, Rafael Caro Quintero. García reported the subject’s apprehension and revealed the reason in a tweet. “This afternoon, colleagues from @SSC_CDMX arrested Carlos “N”, a member of a criminal group that operates in the north of the country, at @AlcaldiaMHmx. seized a vehicle without license plates and a firearm. The CDMX Police is alert to any situation.”

Where did the arrest occur? The first reports indicate that Carlos Caro Quintero’s arrest occurred in the Lomas de Chapultepec neighborhood, at the intersection of Sierra Ventana and Montes Auvemia streets, according to El Financiero. Mexico City police say the vehicle was traveling without license plates and there were weapons inside. El Financiero detailed that Carlos Caro Quintero, 61 years old, was traveling in a Mercedes SUV. He had a gun, four magazines and 33 cartridges, as well as a package with eight kilos of marijuana and a large amount of cocaine. He is believed to belong to the Sinaloa Cartel. Filed Under: Carlos Caro Quintero Arrested

Was he already wanted by the authorities? According to authorities, Carlos Caro Quintero is a member of the Sinaloa Cartel, which is presumably still managed by his brother, Rafael Caro Quintero. Carlos Caro already had a criminal record with the Jalisco government in 2019 and in Durango in 2022, but drug trafficking was not mentioned, reported El Financiero. “BROTHER of RAFAEL CARO QUINTERO IS ARRESTED in CDMX Carlos Caro Quintero was in a Mercedes, with the license plates covered and armed in Las Lomas de Chapultepec @AlcaldiaMHmx @SSC_CDMX agents arrested him with a pistol, 4 magazines and 33 cartridges. He is already at @FiscaliaCDMX, ” journalist Carlos Jiménez tweeted. Filed Under: Carlos Caro Quintero Arrested

Was his relationship with Caro Quintero known? The only brother of Rafael Caro Quintero, who was involved in his brother’s criminal activities, was Miguel Ángel Caro Quintero, who was apprehended in 2001 and later extradited to the United States in 2009. There, he pleaded guilty to drug trafficking and handed over information about the Sonora Cartel, according to López-Dóriga Digital. Although Miguel Ángel Caro Quintero has already been released, Carlos Caro Quintero was not being targeted because was not connected to drug trafficking or any Mexican cartel. At the moment, the authorities of the Mexico City Prosecutor’s Office are carrying out their file process due to the subject’s arrest. Filed Under: Carlos Caro Quintero Arrested