After presenting the new prison, the Salvadoran president, accompanied by half of his cabinet, explained that the confinement center was created because the country has been dealing with a wave of gang violence.

The President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, unveiled Tuesday the Terrorism Confinement Center, a prison that the authorities describe as the largest in Latin America. It is dedicated to the confinement of gang members, to whom the majority of the crimes committed in the country are attributed, The Associated Press reported.

The unveiling of the Terrorism Confinement Center promised to become one of the most specialized prisons for gang-related criminals. In El Salvador, problems with gangs continues to increase as the years go by.