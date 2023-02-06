María Botello Morales ran a prostitution ring out of a bar.

Waitresses were threatened if they didn’t comply.

They were forced to perform sex acts.

María Botello Morales admitted before a federal court in Texas to having forced dozens of Hispanic immigrants into prostitution. Morales, 56, conducted her business in the Puerto Alegre cantina, in the eastern part of the Houston metropolitan area.

Mrs. María Botello Morales operated a veritable cantina of terror in Puerto Alegre, together with her 28-year-old son Édgar Botello, her 23-year-old nephew Arián Botello, and her 31-year-old daughter Yudy Lucatero. The waitresses who did not agree to perform sex acts on clients suffered beatings, harassment and threats.

María Botello Morales admits to being a violent pimp

María Botello Morales was arrested in April 2021 after federal agents in Houston, Texas began investigating her in 2020 for sex trafficking Hispanic immigrants in the Puerto Alegre cantina, 2225 McCarty Street, in the Hispanic neighborhood of Pleasantville Area.

Prosecutors for the United States Department of Justice coordinated the investigation with undercover agents from the Houston Police Department (HPD) of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC).