Man dies near Houston polling location.

He was a city employee with the Department of Parks and Recreation.

Police say he was electrocuted.

A city employee in Houston was killed near a polling location. The site had to be closed due to his accidental death. Emergency personnel were called to help the man who suffered a work-related mishap.

The incident happened around noon when the fire department received the call to go help a person who was unconscious. When the firefighters arrived, they realized that it was a Parks and Recreation employee.

A MOMENT OF ANGUISH

So far this is the only tragic incident at a polling place so far, although a man was arrested with a knife in Wisconsin. Luckily, that incident didn’t result in any injuries and police responded quickly.

However, the man in Texas was killed and his accident caused a power outage so the voting location had to be closed. Voters were directed to a new place to cast their ballots.