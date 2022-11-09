Man dies near Houston polling location
Man dies near Houston polling location. He was a city employee with the Department of Parks and Recreation. Police say he was electrocuted.
A city employee in Houston was killed near a polling location. The site had to be closed due to his accidental death. Emergency personnel were called to help the man who suffered a work-related mishap.
The incident happened around noon when the fire department received the call to go help a person who was unconscious. When the firefighters arrived, they realized that it was a Parks and Recreation employee.
A MOMENT OF ANGUISH
So far this is the only tragic incident at a polling place so far, although a man was arrested with a knife in Wisconsin. Luckily, that incident didn’t result in any injuries and police responded quickly.
However, the man in Texas was killed and his accident caused a power outage so the voting location had to be closed. Voters were directed to a new place to cast their ballots.
WHAT HAPPENED TO THE EMPLOYEE?
Authorities confirmed that the man died in a work-related accident. He was electrocuted and died instantly. Authorities did not release further details or the identity of the victim.
After the incident was reported, the power company together with the police, determined that the Melrose Park Community Center should be closed so that police could investigate the accident.
WHAT DO THE AUTHORITIES SAY?
Mayor Sylvester Turner explained that Houston firefighters got the call and rushed to the Melrose Park Community Center location before noon. Details of the case were not released at the time, as investigations continue.
The mayor sent a heartfelt message to the family and friends of the victim: "My prayers are with the family and co-workers of the employee, and I ask all the residents of Houston to keep them in your prayers."
VOTING ANOMALIES
On the other hand, it was reported that a printing failure in 60 voting centers in the most populous county in Arizona caused delays in voting on Tuesday, but election officials guaranteed that all ballots would be counted.
Still, the issue fueled conspiracy theories about the integrity of elections in that state. Former President Donald Trump, Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and others said Democrats were trying to subvert the votes of Republicans, who tend to turn out in larger numbers on Election Day. With information from Fox News, Houston Chronicle, and KHOU-11.