JLo and Ben Affleck have an awkward moment at the Grammys.

Jennifer Lopez appeared to be scolding the actor.

Is their marriage on the rocks?

In the middle of the Grammys ceremony JLo and Ben Affleck made news once again after they realized that they were being caught on camera as the singer scolded her husband. Now everyone is saying they may be having problems.

Just a few days ago, during the Shotgun Wedding premiere, people noted how JLo seemed to be checking Ben Affleck’s drink for alcohol. This video spread like wildfire causing people to label JLo toxic. However, with the actor’s history of alcoholism and addiction, it seems that she takes the role of caring for him very seriously.

Did Jennifer Lopez know what she was getting into when she married Ben Affleck? Apparently she did but the actor’s problems with alcohol have taken their toll and now the actress and singer is keeping him in line.

After what happened at the Shotgun Wedding premiere, JLo starred in a new uncomfortable moment when she scolded Ben Affleck during the Grammy awards ceremony.