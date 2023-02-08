JLo caught scolding Ben Affleck in the middle of the Grammys ceremony (VIDEO)
JLo and Ben Affleck have an awkward moment at the Grammys. Jennifer Lopez appeared to be scolding the actor. Is their marriage on the rocks?
In the middle of the Grammys ceremony JLo and Ben Affleck made news once again after they realized that they were being caught on camera as the singer scolded her husband. Now everyone is saying they may be having problems.
Just a few days ago, during the Shotgun Wedding premiere, people noted how JLo seemed to be checking Ben Affleck’s drink for alcohol. This video spread like wildfire causing people to label JLo toxic. However, with the actor’s history of alcoholism and addiction, it seems that she takes the role of caring for him very seriously.
Did Jennifer Lopez know what she was getting into when she married Ben Affleck? Apparently she did but the actor’s problems with alcohol have taken their toll and now the actress and singer is keeping him in line.
After what happened at the Shotgun Wedding premiere, JLo starred in a new uncomfortable moment when she scolded Ben Affleck during the Grammy awards ceremony.
Did the Affleck make JLo angry?
The Grammys host was sitting right next to the couple when they returned from a commercial break and, without knowing that they were on camera with the host, Ben Affleck said something in Jennifer López’s ear. She immediately tapped him on the chest to “shut him up” and the actor looked dismayed.
JLo suddenly realized they were on camera and she quickly put on a smile while Ben Affleck seemed to be pouting.
Is JLo too toxic with Ben Affleck?
Various Instagram accounts, such as La Lengua Te Ve, echoed the embarrassing moment between JLo and Ben Affleck and people did not hesitate to react: “Hahaha, those are getting divorced right now, she’s not going to take it anymore.” “She is very controlling.” “Maybe he wanted to go for a drink and she said no.” “She got bored of him.” “Toxic”
And the teasing continued: “He is more uncomfortable and she is upset.” “That’s normal in a marriage.” “Would she have had too many drinks?” “It doesn’t take long for the divorce, she needs a man.” ” He told her: ‘I’m bored and I want to go, and JLO shut up, I told you we’re staying until the end.’”
Is JLO just looking after her husband?
JLo’s moments with Ben Affleck are understandable if one considers that the end of his marriage to Jennifer Garner was due to his problems with alcohol, something that Lopez doesn’t want to deal with.
It should be noted that the actor admitted his alcohol problems in 2001, something that not only hurt his marriage but also his career and his physical appearance. He’s been in and out of rehab, most recently in 2018. SEE THE VIDEO OF JLO SCOLDING BEN AFFLECK.